Gorakhpur's Bansgaon Block Tops NITI Aayog Aspirational Blocks Ranking, Wins ₹1.5 Crore Prize | X

Gorakhpur, August 12: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government has created a new chapter in the history of Gorakhpur district's development. Bansgaon development block of Gorakhpur district has been selected as 'Number One' in the Aspirational Blocks Programme rankings by NITI Aayog, Government of India. Upon securing the top position, the block was awarded a cash prize of ₹1.5 crore. This achievement by Bansgaon block has brought immense pride to Gorakhpur as well as the entire state of Uttar Pradesh across the country.

Gorakhpur District Magistrate (DM) Deepak Meena and Chief Development Officer (CDO) Shashwat Tripurari credited this exceptional accomplishment to the inclusive development initiatives being carried out under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In the Aspirational Blocks Programme Delta Rankings for the January-March 2026 quarter conducted nationwide by NITI Aayog, Bansgaon block of Gorakhpur district successfully secured the first position in Northern India (Zone-2). This information was communicated through a letter sent by NITI Aayog CEO Nidhi Chhibber to the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh.

In recognition of this stellar performance, Gorakhpur was awarded a prize amount of ₹1.5 crore.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena stated that NITI Aayog's Aspirational Blocks Programme focuses on enhancing ease of living, improving quality of life, and elevating overall living standards through inclusive development.

Under this program, the participating aspirational blocks are evaluated across 39 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) spanning five main themes: Health & Nutrition, Education, Agriculture & Allied Sectors, Basic Infrastructure, and Social Development.

The DM shared that under the Chief Minister's guidance, Bansgaon block achieved a 100% weightage by delivering outstanding performance across all 39 KPIs in these five themes during the January-March 2026 quarter. This milestone underlines that, under the Chief Minister's guidance, Gorakhpur is setting new benchmarks nationwide on the front of inclusive development.

Bansgaon emerges as a 'Model Block' for the entire state

Bansgaon, a region that once faced development challenges, has today emerged as a 'Model Development Block' for the entire nation through administrative efficiency and innovation.

This success has not only elevated the pride of Gorakhpur district but has also set an inspiring example for other aspirational blocks across Uttar Pradesh.

Gorakhpur Chief Development Officer Shashwat Tripurari remarked that securing the top rank in the Delta Rankings is not merely a numerical statistic, but a testament to the positive transformation brought into the lives of the people of Bansgaon block.

Expressing his gratification, he said, "The awarded prize money will be utilized for developmental projects related to education, health, nutrition, agriculture, basic infrastructure, and livelihoods."