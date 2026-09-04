Iran Chief Justice Ayatollah Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei Welcomed At Embassy Event In Delhi | X - Iran_in_India

Noida: A special conference was organised at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi to welcome Iran’s Chief Justice Ayatollah Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei during his visit to India.

Prominent Indian Shia cleric Maulana Yasoob Abbas attended the event and welcomed the Iranian dignitary. In his address, Abbas paid tribute to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and highlighted his role in standing up for justice and supporting the oppressed.

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India-Iran ties discussed

Abbas also underlined the strong religious, cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Iran, saying these relations should be further strengthened.

Discussions at the conference focused on expanding religious and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Ayatollah Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader, and Iranian Ambassador Dr. Fathali, along with several religious scholars, clerics and community members, were present at the gathering.