Naresh Goyal Seeks Discharge In ED Money Laundering Case, Cites Delay In CBI Chargesheet | File Pic

Mumbai: Even after registering the case against Jet Airways and its founder Naresh Goyal way back in 2023, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not yet filed a chargesheet against him. Goyal has now cited this as a ground for seeking discharge in the money laundering case probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The case registered by CBI on the complaint of Canara Bank was taken as a predicate offence by ED to initiate a money laundering probe against Goyal. Goyal was arrested by ED on September 1, 2023, for allegedly laundering public funds to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore, which was obtained from Canara Bank. He was granted bail by the High Court on May 6, 2024.

Goyal seeks discharge in case

Goyal has submitted a discharge plea, which is likely to be argued next week, claiming that the prosecution has not traced any proceeds of crime attributable to him.

He claimed that he acted in good faith, aligned with his fiduciary duties, devoid of any dishonest or fraudulent intent. He has further claimed that his income is solely from lawful sources.

He further claimed, “The CBI is yet conducting the investigation with regards to the FIR for the last three years and has not come to any conclusion that the applicant has committed any crime.”

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Claims over role in Jet Airways

Goyal has claimed that he was a non-executive chairman, and his role was limited to providing strategic guidance and mentorship.

Goyal has alleged that there is no evidence to suggest that he personally benefited from any financial transaction.

The plea is opposed by ED, claiming, “The applicant is the ultimate controlling mind of Jet Airways (India) Ltd, utilised a highly sophisticated web of domestic and international entities to drain the corporate debtor”.

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