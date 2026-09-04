Maharashtra To Drive India-EU FTA Opportunities, CM Devendra Fadnavis Proposes Mumbai-Antwerp Economic Partnership With Belgium |

Maharashtra will play a key role in converting the opportunities created by the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) into economic growth, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Mumbai-Antwerp Economic Partnership Proposed

Speaking at a high-level India-Belgium dialogue organised in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the FTA was not merely about tariffs, regulations and market access but represented a broader partnership based on mutual trust. He proposed developing a Mumbai-Antwerp Economic Partnership to further strengthen economic ties between Maharashtra and Belgium.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal attended the programme, along with Maharashtra Protocol Minister Jaykumar Rawal.

Fadnavis said Belgium’s expertise in ports, logistics, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, chemicals, advanced manufacturing, semiconductor research, green hydrogen and clean technology complemented Maharashtra’s large market, skilled workforce and strong industrial ecosystem.

Maharashtra Accounts For Major Share Of India’s Economy

“Maharashtra and Belgium are natural partners,” Fadnavis said, adding that the state contributes around 15 per cent to India’s GDP and exports, while nearly one-third of foreign direct investment entering the country comes to Maharashtra. The state also accounts for about 66 per cent of India’s data-centre capacity, he said.

The Chief Minister invited Belgian companies to participate in Maharashtra’s journey towards becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030. He identified five priority areas for cooperation—advanced manufacturing and green industries, semiconductors and electronics, clean energy, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, and ports and logistics.

Focus On Semiconductor And Green Technology Cooperation

Fadnavis also proposed collaboration between Belgium’s semiconductor research institute imec and Maharashtra’s universities, research institutions and technology ecosystem. He called for cooperation in green hydrogen, industrial decarbonisation, circular economy, medical devices and healthcare.

On the maritime sector, Fadnavis said the Jawaharlal Nehru Port and the upcoming Vadhavan deep-sea port, along with the Navi Mumbai International Airport and multimodal connectivity projects, would strengthen Maharashtra’s position as a global logistics hub. He proposed greater cooperation between the Port of Antwerp-Bruges and Maharashtra in digitalisation, green shipping, hydrogen, logistics and skill development.

De Wever said the India-EU FTA would connect a market of around two billion consumers and strengthen global trade by promoting trust and strategic partnership over protectionism. He said the agreement would create new opportunities in investment, research, innovation and employment.

He highlighted Belgium’s expertise in food processing and cold-chain management and said Antwerp-Bruges would be an important gateway for Indian exports to Europe.

A Belgian business delegation from the Port of Antwerp-Bruges and logistics, chemicals and energy sectors is expected to visit India in February next year to explore concrete projects and investment opportunities.

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