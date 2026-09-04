Mumbai-Gujarat Volvo Tourist Bus Catches Fire Under Goregaon Metro Station; All 6 Escape Safely | File Pic

Mumbai: A private Volvo tourist bus of Mahadev Traveller going to Gujarat caught fire below Goregaon East Metro Station on Friday evening, creating panic among commuters and severely affecting road traffic for at least three hours.

The bus was on the move, and five passengers and driver were on board when the fire broke out. All the people on board escaped safely before the bus was fully engulfed in the blaze. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The preliminary information suggested the cause of fire was technical malfunctioning.

Fire breaks out under metro station

"The incident took place under Oberoi Garden City Metro Station, Check Naka Signal in Goregaon East, and was reported at 6.15 pm by a citizen. Most of the fire was doused by people present around by pouring water before the fire brigade reached the spot. The fire was extinguished at 6.38 pm. Nobody was injured in the incident. The authorities will tow the bus from the site. The incident caused road traffic and some lanes of the highway were shut. The traffic was later cleared by the police," said an official from BMC disaster management.

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Police confirm passengers safe

Gajanan Rajmane, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said, "A bus, Mahadev Traveller MH 01 AN 1695 going towards Gujarat, caught fire under Goregaon East Metro Station. There were five passengers on board and driver Nijar Kapadia. All are safe. The fire was extinguished and traffic is cleared. Prima facie, the cause of fire was technical defect."

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