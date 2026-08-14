Indian Navy’s Valour To Be Showcased At Lucknow’s CG City From August 15, Grand Museum To Open To The Public | AI

Lucknow: On the occasion of Independence Day, the capital city of Lucknow is set to receive a unique tribute to the glorious history and indomitable valour of the Indian Navy. The Nausena Shaurya Vatika developed near the Urban Wetland in CG City, will be opened to the general public from August 15, 2026. The museum has emerged as an important attraction in the series of modern tourism and public-amenity centres being developed in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will operate and maintain the museum. LDA Vice Chairman Prathamesh Kumar has issued orders to open it to citizens on the occasion of Independence Day. Entry will be completely free for everyone during the first two weeks. Thereafter, an entry fee of ₹25 per child and ₹50 per adult will be charged. The museum will remain open from 10 am to 8 pm.

LDA Vice Chairman Prathamesh Kumar said, "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the museum on May 30, 2026. It is now being dedicated to the general public. On August 15, the 3 UP Naval Unit will hoist the national flag at the museum."

The museum showcases historic and significant equipment of the Indian Navy. The TU-142 maritime patrol aircraft installed here will be a special attraction for visitors. Alongside it, important information related to the Indian Navy’s ship INS Gomati, as well as its capstan drum, will also be on display.

Authentic naval equipment such as the CET-53M submarine obstacle, AK-726 medium-range gun, mainmast and foremast of INS Gomati, P-21 ship-interdiction missile, missile container, triple torpedo launcher and AK-230 gun system add to the grandeur of the museum.

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The opportunity to see actual naval equipment up close at the open-air museum is expected to enhance children’s and young people’s interest in the country’s defence system, military technology and national service.

As part of the Yogi Adityanath government’s efforts to develop sites associated with tourism, culture and national pride, the museum will give the capital a new identity.

LDA Vice Chairman Prathamesh Kumar said, "The Nausena Shaurya Vatika is being opened to the public on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day. This prestigious complex will familiarise people from Lucknow and across the state with the valour, prowess and glorious heritage of the Indian Navy. A restaurant/cafeteria will also be made operational at the museum soon for the convenience of visitors."