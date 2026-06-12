'India Transformed In 12 Years Under PM Modi,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath; Reiterates UP's $1 Trillion Economy Goal By 2030 | VIDEO

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a media interaction in Lucknow, highlighting the NDA government's achievements and Uttar Pradesh's economic growth roadmap | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, June 12: On the occasion of completion of 12 years of continuous service to 140 crore Indians under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dedicated to service, good governance and commitment, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a media interaction at Lok Bhavan on Friday.

On this occasion, he highlighted the wide-ranging transformation that has taken place in India and Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and said, "Over the past 12 years, India has demonstrated its strength, capability and leadership on the global stage."

Prior to the programme, the Chief Minister also visited a special exhibition organised at Lok Bhavan.

He stated, "At the programme organised by the NDA on June 10, the entire country and the world witnessed the celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's longest tenure as an elected Prime Minister and his successful leadership journey. Heads of major nations across the world extended their greetings while appreciating Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership and India's development journey. Over the last 12 years, India has witnessed unprecedented transformation and today every citizen of the country feels proud to be a part of the New India."

Development schemes became a mass movement

CM Yogi continued, saying, "For a long time after Independence, schemes continued to be formulated, but the required attention was not given to their effective implementation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, schemes acquired the form of a mass movement for the first time. Through the Jan Dhan Yojana, crores of bank accounts were opened. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, 12 crore toilets were constructed. Four crore poor families received pucca houses and crores of people received health security coverage through the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Initiatives such as Digital India, Start-up India, Stand-Up India and Mudra Yojana provided a new direction to the nation."

The Chief Minister also informed, "Prime Minister Modi placed the poor, women, youth and farmers at the centre of development. India has witnessed a remarkable convergence of faith and economic development during the last 12 years. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, 25 crore people have been brought above the poverty line, which is a major achievement in world history."

He informed that Uttar Pradesh has received the maximum benefit from the Prime Minister's schemes. In the state, 65 lakh poor people have received housing, 3 crore families have received toilets, nearly 2 crore families have received Ujjwala gas connections and 15 crore people have benefited under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. During the COVID period, 15 crore people received free ration. The poor are no longer merely a vote bank but have become the centre of the development process.

Focus on women, youth and farmers

He further informed, saying, "On women empowerment, the Chief Minister said, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Matru Vandana Yojana, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and various welfare schemes have provided women with a new identity. In Uttar Pradesh, students in schools run by the Basic Education Council have been provided uniforms, shoes, socks, bags, books and sweaters."

He informed, "Through Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana and Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, efforts have been made to make the lives of daughters secure and dignified. Mission Shakti and 20 per cent reservation for women in the police force have provided women with security and opportunities."

Regarding youth, the Chief Minister added, "Prime Minister Modi promoted education, skill development, innovation and start-up culture. Programmes such as Pariksha Pe Charcha, Mudra Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Fit India and Khelo India have provided youth with new energy and opportunities. For the first time, young people have gained confidence that they can become job creators rather than job seekers."

Describing farmers as a government priority, the Chief Minister informed, "Schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, Crop Insurance Scheme and Soil Health Card have strengthened farmers. More than 3 crore farmers in Uttar Pradesh are receiving the benefits of Kisan Samman Nidhi. Sugarcane farmers have been paid more than Rs 3.22 lakh crore and an additional 24 lakh hectares of land has been brought under irrigation facilities."

COVID management and national development

The Chief Minister praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and said, "India presented a successful model of COVID management before the world. Facilities such as free testing, free vaccination, free ration and free treatment provided relief to crores of people. During the same period, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign united the entire country through a spirit of patriotism."

He said that during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the nation to adopt the Panch Pran, which form the foundation of a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat. These Panch Pran include eliminating remnants of a colonial mindset, taking pride in India's rich heritage, strengthening national unity, ensuring that every citizen fulfils their duties and realising the resolve of a Viksit Bharat. The Prime Minister did not limit the nation to celebrating Amrit Mahotsav alone but also presented a clear roadmap for achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.

The Chief Minister stated, "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India's faith and cultural heritage have received the respect that had long been awaited. After a struggle of 500 years, the path was cleared for the construction of a grand temple at the birthplace of Bhagwan Shri Ram in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Modi became the first Prime Minister of the country to personally perform all three historic milestones associated with the Ram Mandir: the foundation stone-laying ceremony, the Pran Pratishtha and the hoisting of the Sanatan flag atop the temple."

Cultural renaissance and national security

He added that the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the development of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mahakal Lok and the redevelopment of Kedarpuri are symbols of the renaissance of India's cultural consciousness.

The Chief Minister informed that even after Independence, the country's faith and cultural heritage did not receive the respect they deserved on several occasions.

He recalled that during the redevelopment of the Somnath Temple, the then Prime Minister declined to attend and even prevented the President from participating in the programme. In contrast, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's faith, traditions and cultural heritage are being respectfully restored.

He said Prime Minister Modi established the Ministry of AYUSH and infused new energy into the cooperative movement in order to strengthen India's traditional knowledge systems and indigenous frameworks. Traditional systems of medicine that had remained neglected for years received institutional recognition, while the cooperative sector emerged as a new engine of development. This has benefited the rural economy, farmers and small entrepreneurs.

Sharing his experiences, the Chief Minister stated, "While serving as the Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur, he had closely witnessed the serious challenge posed by Naxalism. During the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, public meetings in areas such as Bastar and Kondagaon had to be conducted amid heavy security arrangements."

He added that during a recent visit, he found that the entire region had transformed. Hotels are being built, industries are being established and new avenues of development are visible. This transformation is the result of Prime Minister Modi's strong leadership and effective strategy, through which the country is rapidly moving towards a Naxalism-free India.

Chief Minister Yogi stated that earlier, India's response to cross-border attacks and terrorist incidents remained limited. During the UPA government, enemy forces beheaded Indian soldiers, yet the government remained silent. When the issue was raised in Parliament, concerns about deteriorating relations were cited. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, this mindset changed and India no longer compromises on its security.

He informed, "Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has given a decisive response to terrorism and cross-border threats. Operations such as Operation Sindoor, Surgical Strikes and Air Strikes have clearly demonstrated that anyone challenging India's security and sovereignty will be dealt with decisively on their own soil. This has strengthened the country's security framework and boosted the morale of its armed forces."

Vision for Uttar Pradesh's economy

The Chief Minister added that despite the crisis in West Asia, developments around the Strait of Hormuz and global economic challenges, India protected its citizens from an energy crisis. At a time when petroleum prices surged in many countries, including the United States, and inflation affected ordinary citizens, India ensured uninterrupted fuel supplies and successfully kept inflation under control.

He stated, "The state government has prepared its vision document based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and is implementing development programmes accordingly. Uttar Pradesh is working towards becoming a 1 trillion dollar economy by 2030, a 2 trillion dollar economy by 2036 and a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2047. Building a Viksit Uttar Pradesh alongside a Viksit Bharat and a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh alongside an Atmanirbhar Bharat is the state's commitment. This reflects Uttar Pradesh's unwavering dedication to the Prime Minister's vision."

On this occasion, BJP State President and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Apna Dal leader and Minister Ashish Patel, Suheldev Rajbhar Party leader and Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, Nishad Raj Party leader and Minister Sanjay Nishad, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader and Minister Anil Kumar, and Member of the Legislative Council Manvendra Singh were present.

CM targets opposition, accuses it of avoiding development and heritage

The Chief Minister targeted opposition parties and said that those whose politics remained rooted for years in corruption, misgovernance, dynastic politics, appeasement, disorder and insecurity are unable to accept the development and transformation taking place in the country today. Earlier, there was a tendency to distance themselves from symbols of faith, cultural heritage and national pride, while attempts were made to divide society on the basis of caste, region, language and religion. During previous governments, farmers remained neglected, entrepreneurs were discouraged, youth lacked opportunities and the poor were reduced to being mere vote banks.

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He further added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when development, good governance, security, respect for heritage and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat became priorities, those very groups now appear uncomfortable with this transformation. Today, the entire world is appreciating India's achievements and development journey, yet some opposition parties continue to avoid acknowledging these accomplishments for political reasons.