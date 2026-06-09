India Under PM Modi: Of Trust, Development And Public Participation!

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlights the Modi government's achievements in infrastructure, welfare, economic growth and nation-building over the past 12 years | File Photo

When we mention a period of 12 years, we habitually refer to it as a 'Tap' (an epoch/a decade and two years). The word 'Tap' itself encapsulates a gruelling struggle of being tested by fire, consistent efforts toward goal fulfilment, and a resolute vow to achieve the target. Therefore, when we state that PM Narendra Modi’s leadership has completed one 'Tap', it is essential to evaluate this period across all three testing parameters. Viewed from that perspective, this era stands out as a golden age of service, dedication, and good governance.

Transformative governance and public welfare

Asceticism (Tapasya) has two facets. If it is dedicated to society, its fruits belong entirely to society, benefiting its various segments. The fruit of PM Modi’s Tapasya is the unprecedented revolution brought about in the life of the common man in India. PM Modi’s journey from 2014 to 2026 is a testament to such a transformative era. These are not merely twelve years in power but an unprecedented convergence of trust, development, good governance, cultural renaissance, and public welfare.

Today marks another special milestone: PM Modi has completed 4,399 consecutive days as an elected prime minister. In doing so, he surpassed the record of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Some may claim that Nehru and Modi cannot be compared. However, when Nehru became the prime minister, the mindset of the Indian society was largely one that saw no alternative to him. In contrast, when Modi assumed office, the populace had become constitutionally mature. They understood the power and value of their vote. They were lucid about their hopes and aspirations, knowing well that a government exists solely for public welfare. PM Modi’s government assumed office during such an enlightened era. Consequently, the public reposed immense trust in his leadership, granting a resounding mandate in 2014 to take up the challenge of achieving what the Congress could not accomplish in 50–60 years. Accepting this challenge with utmost respect, his journey of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ began, to which ‘Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ was seamlessly added over time. Crossing the milestones of success in 2014, 2019, and 2024, he provides global leadership to India today.

Electoral mandates and global leadership

Following the clear mandates of 2014 and 2019, the victory in 2024 was not merely an electoral triumph; it was a renewal of public faith in development, good governance, and stable leadership. Narendra Modi became the first leader in the country since 1962 to secure a third consecutive term as prime minister. At a time when many democratic systems worldwide are grappling with political instability, India chose the path of stability, continuity, and decisive leadership. Over the past decade, India under Modi's leadership has coupled political stability with robust development. Driven by economic reforms, social transformation, infrastructure growth, national security, and an effective foreign policy, India has emerged globally as a more capable, confident, and influential nation. The highest civilian honours bestowed upon him by more than 24 nations bear testimony to this fact.

This was not a journey of a leader alone; the defining feature and ultimate triumph of this journey is the active partnership of the Indian public. As a result, India’s economy skyrocketed from $2 trillion to $4.18 trillion, making it the fourth-largest and the fastest-growing economy in the world. PM Modi not only realised that economic strength is a prerequisite for establishing social justice; he also made comprehensive efforts across all levels to achieve it. Initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) not only instilled confidence in Indians but also built global trust in Indian products. Today, the demand for indigenous defence equipment is surging so rapidly that production lines for the next ten years may fall short. This is the true power of a self-reliant India.

Curbing Naxalism and regional development

Curbing the influence of Naxalism across 12 states is a historic achievement of the Modi government. Regions that were deprived of development for decades are now witnessing progress. Nearly 20 crore people across the country were living under the shadow of fear and poverty because Naxalism blocked development, destroying the lives of thousands of youths. Today, the scenario is changing. Steel industries are being set up in regions like Gadchiroli; universities, medical colleges, and major educational institutions are functional because the voice of development has triumphed over the sound of gunfire.

Over the past 12 years, India has taken an unprecedented leap in infrastructure development. The national highway network expanded from 91,000 km to approximately 1.46 lakh km, with an average of 34 km of highways being constructed daily. For rural development, lakhs of kilometres of roads were built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. These roads have radically transformed the lives of farmers, students, and rural citizens. In the railway sector, broad-gauge electrification is progressing rapidly. The Indian Railways' identity has changed completely with the introduction of Vande Bharat Express, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and modernised railway stations. The metro network has expanded remarkably from 248 km to over 1,095 km.

Farmer welfare and social schemes

The Modi government placed the ‘Annadata’ at the centre of development. Direct financial assistance has been provided to over 11 crore farmers through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Upon forming the government for the third consecutive term, the very first file signed pertained to farmer welfare, making the government's priorities absolutely clear. Under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, the ‘Per Drop More Crop’ campaign brought lakhs of hectares of land under micro-irrigation. Agricultural production has witnessed record growth, making India the largest milk producer in the world today.

Furthermore, 81 crore citizens were provided free food grains through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Over 4 crore families received permanent housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The Ujjwala Yojana provided free gas connections to 11 crore women, while the Ayushman Bharat Yojana provided free health cover to crores of citizens. Thanks to the Jal Jeevan Mission, clean tap water has reached more than 16 crore households.

Women’s empowerment and digital revolution

Women's empowerment holds a special place in the Modi government's policies. Women have a massive share in Jan Dhan accounts. The ‘Lakhpati Didi’ campaign has made lakhs of women financially independent. The vision of women-led development has turned into a reality through the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, maternity benefits, empowerment of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and the increasing enlistment of women in the armed forces.

During the Modi government's tenure, India scripted a new history in the digital revolution. Through the triad of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile (JAM), crores of rupees reached the accounts of beneficiaries directly. India has achieved global leadership in UPI transactions. Under the BharatNet project, lakhs of gram panchayats were connected via an optical fibre network. Digital governance, the faceless tax system, and the GeM portal have made administration more transparent and efficient.

Global engagement and manufacturing growth

Today, India engages with the world on equal terms. India seeks trade, investment, and technology—but on the foundational terms of self-respect and sovereignty. Even during the Russia-Ukraine war, India prioritised its national interest. Showing the strength to take an independent stance without bowing down to global pressure, India proved its strategic autonomy.

Driven by 'Make in India', 'Startup India', and the 'PLI' (Production Linked Incentive) schemes, the manufacturing sector has gained newfound momentum. India has become the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer. Electronics manufacturing has grown multifold. Attracting massive investments in semiconductor manufacturing, India is moving rapidly toward becoming a global manufacturing hub. Prompted by a thriving startup culture, the country has birthed over two lakh startups and hundreds of unicorns.

Cultural renaissance and national pride

In these 12 years of the Modi government, India has proudly rediscovered its cultural identity. Projects like the Prabhu Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Mahakal Lok, and the Kedarnath redevelopment have infused a new energy into the nation’s spiritual consciousness. PM Modi, who began his tenure by bowing to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has established symbols of national pride, including the ‘Panchteerth’ associated with Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, ‘Janajatiya Gaurav Divas’ on Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary, Sardar Patel’s ‘Statue of Unity’, honouring Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the revamped Kartavya Path, and the New Parliament Building.

Focus on Maharashtra and conclusion

Maharashtra, in particular, has emerged as the biggest beneficiary state. PM Modi addressed every challenge faced by Maharashtra, extending immediate assistance to every project. Whether it was allocating land for the Indu Mill Memorial; setting up a Textile Park in Amravati; developing the Vadhavan Port; Navi Mumbai International Airport; Samruddhi Mahamarg; Atal Setu; Coastal Road; or the Metro network—he stood firmly behind each and every project.

Today, the world views India not merely as a large market but as a reliable, responsible nation capable of offering solutions to global challenges. Present-day India stands before the world with absolute confidence. These 12 years have served as a solid foundation for realising the dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The citizens hold a firm belief that this journey of trust, development, and public participation will move forward with even greater momentum in the times to come.

Devendra Fadnavis is Maharashtra’s Chief Minister.