Independence Day 2026: Over 1.41 Crore UP Schoolchildren Join Celebrations Across 1.32 Lakh Parishadiya Vidyalayas, KGBVs

Schoolchildren across Uttar Pradesh saluted the Tricolour and participated in patriotic programmes on Independence Day | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, August 15, 2026: On the occasion of Independence Day, when chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” echoed simultaneously across more than 1.32 lakh Parishadiya Vidyalayas and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas in the state, the patriotism of the younger generation and their resolve towards nation-building were visible together under the shade of the Tricolour.

On Independence Day 2026, nearly 1.41 crore children saluted the Tricolour and participated in the collective singing of the National Anthem and Vande Mataram.

Patriotic Activities Across Schools

From early morning, school campuses were immersed in the spirit of patriotism. Amid Tricolours, flowers, and colourful decorations, children remembered the sacrifice and dedication of the immortal heroes of Independence through songs, poems, dances, plays, and Tiranga rallies.

The enthusiasm of children saluting the Tricolour and the chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” gave the Independence Day celebrations an emotional and nation-inspiring tone. These programmes also strengthened the resolve that an educated and empowered younger generation would lay the strong foundation of a developed, united, and self-reliant India.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Monica Rani, Director General of School Education, and Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, Director of Education (Basic), jointly hoisted the national flag at the office of the Director General of School Education and State Project Director/Director of Education (Basic) Camp Office.

During the event, a message from Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Basic Education, was read out. The message underlined the resolve to make education a powerful medium for nation-building and to build a bright, capable, and responsible future for children.

Tributes At Education Offices

At the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Director Ganesh Kumar, and at the State Educational Technology Institute, Director Dr Mukesh Chandra hoisted the national flag and paid tribute to it.

In the presence of Joint Director Dr Pawan Sachan and Administrative Officer Lav Kumar, heartfelt tributes were paid to the immortal martyrs and the significance of Independence Day was remembered. Commitment towards the unity, integrity, and progress of the nation was also reaffirmed.

Across the state, presentations of patriotic songs, dances, poems, and plays in schools brought alive the glorious saga of the freedom movement. Tiranga rallies were organised in various schools. Through debate and sports competitions, children were connected with the history of the freedom struggle, national values, and their responsibilities towards the nation.

The performances and collective activities by children on school campuses transformed Independence Day from a mere formal event into a celebration of learning, participation, and patriotism.

KGBV Students Highlight Role Of Daughters

Students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas across the state celebrated Independence Day with special enthusiasm. Through songs, poems, and theatrical performances, they remembered the courage and sacrifices of freedom fighters. The students' presentations also conveyed the message that daughters are playing a leading role in education, self-reliance, and nation-building.

Parents And Villagers Join Celebrations

Along with children, parents and villagers also participated enthusiastically in the Independence Day celebrations. As a result, the programmes organised in schools appeared to take the form of community celebrations. From villages to cities, the message of unity, brotherhood, love, and patriotism continued to resonate under the Tricolour across school campuses.