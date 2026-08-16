Independence Day 2026: 'Cultural Unity Is India's Greatest Strength,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath, Honours Artists From 8 States | VIDEO

CM Yogi Adityanath interacts with artists from different states after their Independence Day performances in Lucknow | File Photo

Lucknow, August 15, 2026: On Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with and honoured artists from Uttar Pradesh and various other states who performed at the cultural programme organised outside Vidhan Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day at his official residence. Artists from 8 states, from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat to Chhattisgarh, presented captivating performances of their folk cultures. The CM asked the artists about their experiences in Uttar Pradesh and their desire to visit different places here.

During the interaction, several artists expressed their desire to visit Ayodhya and Lucknow. The Chief Minister immediately directed officials to make arrangements for their visits. He told the artists that whenever they visit any state, they should take out one additional day to learn about its local sites, culture, and cuisine. It is the responsibility of every Indian to see the vastness and diversity of their country.

80वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के पावन अवसर पर लखनऊ स्थित सरकारी आवास पर ध्वजारोहण...https://t.co/CUf99DFc5H — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 15, 2026

Unity Through Folk Culture

The CM said that through artists, the cultures of different parts of the country become connected with one another, and this cultural unity is India's greatest strength.

Kulbhushan Chandrakar from Chhattisgarh told the Chief Minister that he had the opportunity to visit Ayodhya around 15 years ago, but he is now eager to see the new Ayodhya. The CM said that there is a world of difference between Ayodhya then and Ayodhya today. Today's Ayodhya reminds one of the Treta Yuga.

Kulbhushan said, "Across Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Yogi is known as ‘Bulldozer Baba’." The Chief Minister smiled at this and said, "You like the bulldozer, don't you? You can sing; I cannot sing, but at least I can get the bulldozer to run over wrongdoers."

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

The Chief Minister said, artists from different states of the country coming together on one platform is a symbol of India's diversity and cultural unity.

He stated, this is what Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat is all about. From Bengal to Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Arunachal Pradesh to Dwarka-Puri, the resolve of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat will be realised only when everyone connects with one another.

He said, both unity and security are essential for a Shreshtha Bharat. While interacting with Neelam from Arunachal Pradesh, the CM asked about her experience of Lucknow and advised her to visit the sites in Uttar Pradesh associated with Lord Buddha, including Ayodhya.

He told Subodh from Bihar that they should definitely visit Ayodhya, as Mata Janaki is also associated with that sacred land. During his interaction with Lekhpal Dhurve from Madhya Pradesh, he said that although Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are connected with each other, the arrival of artists also brings the message of Maa Narmada here.

Artists Seek Ayodhya Visit

Shruti, who came to Uttar Pradesh from Jammu and Kashmir for the first time, expressed her desire to visit the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Chief Minister agreed to her wish and directed officials to make arrangements. Sunidhi Pathak from Varanasi thanked the Chief Minister for better arrangements for darshan.

The CM informed, "Devotees coming from outside are guests in the tradition of India, and it is our duty to honour our guests. During his interaction with Raju Bhai from Porbandar, Gujarat, the Chief Minister referred to Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, and beliefs associated with Sudama, Lord Krishna's friend."

He added that the arrival of artists from Porbandar was a matter of happiness for him. Appreciating the Aalha performance by Jitendra Kumar of Mahoba, the CM said that when he was singing Aalha, even the Speaker became enthusiastic. He said that artists are working to carry forward the heroic tradition of Aalha.

Artists As Cultural Carriers

While interacting with the Chief Minister, Rajesh Prasad Sharma of Mathura said that he felt very good talking to him today. He thanked Chief Minister Yogi for giving Mathura three major festivals.

The Chief Minister said that artists are not merely those who sing, play instruments, dance, or perform dramas, but are carriers of tradition and folk culture. The past is hidden in the performances of artists, and the future draws inspiration from that past. The objective of giving a new height to Ayodhya's Deepotsav and Ram Navami, Barsana's Rangotsav, Janmashtami in Mathura, the tradition of Aalha in Bundelkhand and the Magh Mela of Prayagraj is to strengthen folk traditions. Festivals should be organised in every region and every district so that local artists get a platform and folk legends reach the next generation.

Artists From Eight States Perform

At the programme, artists from Jammu and Kashmir presented Rouf and Dongri dances; artists from Maharashtra presented Naman and Dindi dances; Arunachal Pradesh presented Parai folk dance; Tripura presented Darlong folk dance; Bihar presented Jhinjhiya folk dance; Madhya Pradesh presented Gudumbaja folk dance; Gujarat presented Talwar Raas; Chhattisgarh presented Rela Pata folk dance; and artists from Uttar Pradesh presented Kathak.

The Chief Minister honoured all the artists and the choreographer by presenting them with certificates of appreciation. The artists also praised the arrangements and beauty of Uttar Pradesh and the honour they received here. The artists also thanked the Chief Minister for the arrangements for darshan in Ayodhya and Kashi.