Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Honours Families Of Martyrs, Bravehearts At Independence Day Ceremony In Lucknow | VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, August 15, 2026: On the occasion of Independence Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the people of the state at the state ceremony held in front of the historic Vidhan Bhavan. During the ceremony, the Chief Minister honoured brave soldiers and the families of martyrs who displayed indomitable courage in defending and upholding the country's honour.

He expressed gratitude to the families of the bravehearts who, without caring for their own lives, made India's head held high with pride.

80वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के पावन अवसर पर लखनऊ स्थित सरकारी आवास पर ध्वजारोहण...https://t.co/CUf99DFc5H — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 15, 2026

Shaurya Chakra Awardees Honoured

At the ceremony, Shanti Bisht, mother of martyr Lieutenant Hari Singh Bisht, who was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra, and HS Mohindra, father of Lieutenant Colonel Amit Mohindra, who was awarded the Shaurya Chakra, were honoured. Colonel Bharat Singh, a Shaurya Chakra awardee, and Rajeshwari Devi, daughter-in-law of martyr Naik Raja Singh, who was awarded the Vir Chakra, were also honoured.

The Chief Minister honoured Satya Prakash Sharma, father of Major Ritesh Sharma, who was martyred in Operation Vijay; Munni Lal, brother of NC Putali, who was martyred in an aircraft accident; Havaldar Om Prakash Tripathi, father of Naik Arun Kumar Tripathi, who was martyred in Operation Rakshak; and Prajesh Yadav, mother of Lieutenant Commander Rajnikant Yadav, who was martyred in a naval operation.

Families Of Martyrs Honoured

Suman Devi, wife of Rajveer Singh, who was martyred in Operation Pawan; Shama Devi, wife of Signalman Harshvardhan Singh, who was martyred in Operation Rakshak; Shakti Singh, wife of Havaldar Pankaj Singh of the Rajput Regiment, who was awarded the Sena Medal; and Pranjal Singh, elder brother of Lieutenant Colonel Major Prabhanshu Singh, who was awarded the Sena Medal, were also honoured.

In addition, Sita Sundari, wife of CRPF martyr Raksha Ram; Santosh Tiwari, wife of martyr Diwakar Tiwari; and Munni Devi, wife of Lance Naik martyr Bachan Singh, were also honoured.

At the Independence Day ceremony, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his respect and gratitude towards the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the country and their families.