Impact Of Yogi Govt’s Strict Action: Four Traffickers Arrested With Illegal Heroin And Smack Worth ₹2.30 Crore | X @ANTFUP

Lucknow/Hathras: A major success has been achieved in the campaign being carried out against the trafficking of illegal narcotic substances to make Uttar Pradesh drug-free under the Yogi government. The Agra Operational Unit of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) arrested four traffickers during an operation in Hathras. The team recovered more than one kilogram of heroin and smack from their possession, with an estimated value of approximately Rs 2.30 crore.

The ANTF Agra team carried out the operation near the Bijlighar Nagla Jalel Bridge in the Sikandra Rao police station area of Hathras. In addition to heroin and smack, a Baleno car, four mobile phones, and cash were recovered from the arrested accused. A case has been registered in connection with the recovery at Sikandra Rao Police Station in Hathras. Legal action has been initiated against the accused under the NDPS Act.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sudama and Monu Kushwaha, residents of Vrindavan in Mathura; Amit Kumar Shukla, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri currently residing in Mathura; and Pritam Singh, a resident of Mathura. During questioning, the accused admitted their involvement in the procurement and retail sale of narcotic substances.

According to the interrogation, the accused used to procure heroin and smack from an individual residing in Kasganj. Thereafter, they would prepare small packets of the narcotic substances and sell them at high prices in Vrindavan and nearby areas. The profits earned from the sales were shared among themselves.