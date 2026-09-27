Confluence Of UP Flavors At ODOC Pavilion, Mirzapur Jaggery Thekua Being Prepared In Master Chef Class | AI

Greater Noida: A unique confluence of Uttar Pradesh’s rich culinary traditions and local cuisine is being witnessed on Saturday at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2026. Traditional dishes and local food products from different districts of Uttar Pradesh are being showcased at the ODOC (One District One Cuisine) Pavilion at the India Expo Center and Mart.

Many visitors to the pavilion are not only enjoying the flavors of different regions of UP, but also learning about the traditions and local products associated with them.

As part of this initiative, the Master Chef Class organized at the ODOC Pavilion has become a major attraction for visitors. The class demonstrates the preparation of the traditional Purvanchal dish thekua. A special feature is that thekua is being prepared using jaggery from Mirzapur.

Through this, visitors are also being introduced to the distinctive qualities of Mirzapur jaggery and various products prepared from it.

The Master Chef Class demonstrates the complete thekua-making process to visitors. Experts explain the finer details, from selecting ingredients and preparing the mixture to giving thekua its final form. They also share information about other local food products and traditional dishes associated with Purvanchal.

Visitors can interact directly with experts, get their queries addressed, and gain a closer understanding of UP’s traditional flavors. This initiative seeks to present food not merely in terms of taste, but also the local culture, traditions, and economy associated with it.

Renowned chef Harpal Singh Sokhi will also be present at the ODOC Master Chef Class on Sunday. In his presence, visitors will get an opportunity to understand the finer aspects of combining Uttar Pradesh’s traditional dishes and local food products with modern culinary techniques. Visitors can interact with him and ask questions about UP’s diverse culinary traditions.

The ‘Khau Gali’ setup at the ODOC Pavilion has also become a special attraction for trade show visitors. Crowds continue to gather here to taste traditional dishes and food products from different regions of the state. As the day progressed, demand at several stalls increased to the point that some products ran short.

Visitors are not only enjoying UP’s traditional flavors but are also seeking information about the respective districts and their local products.

The ODOC Pavilion, an initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government, presents the culinary heritage of all 75 districts on one platform. Dishes and food traditions from different regions are being showcased along with their geographical and cultural context.

From the sweetness of Braj and the flavors of Awadh to the distinctiveness of Bundelkhand, and from the traditional flavors of western Uttar Pradesh to the dishes of Purvanchal, the ODOC Pavilion presents Uttar Pradesh’s identity of ‘One State, Many Flavors’.

The Yogi government is presenting ODOC as an important initiative to preserve the state’s culinary heritage and give it wider recognition. By presenting traditional dishes and local food products on an international platform such as the UP International Trade Show, they can reach visitors from across the country and abroad.