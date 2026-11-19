Iit Kanpur’s ‘Deep Tech U-Hub’ To Be Set Up In Noida At A Cost Of Over ₹281 Crore |

Lucknow: The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has taken a significant decision to promote innovation, research and technology-driven entrepreneurship in Uttar Pradesh. It has approved the proposal for the establishment of a ‘Deep Tech U-Hub’ and construction of its building at the Noida campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. The project will entail an expenditure of over ₹281.03 crore.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said, "The building will be constructed under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode. The total project cost, as assessed by the Expenditure Finance Committee, has been pegged at ₹28,103.88 lakh. The construction work is targeted for completion within 24 months."

A budgetary provision of ₹100 crore has been made for the project in the financial year 2026-27, comprising ₹30 crore under the capital expenditure head and ₹70 crore under the revenue expenditure head. Approval for phased budgetary provisions to meet the remaining financial requirements will be obtained separately after consultation with the Finance Department. The Central Government will have no financial participation in the project.

The Deep Tech U-Hub will play a significant role in encouraging innovation-driven research and the development of cutting-edge technologies in the state.

It will provide startups operating in Uttar Pradesh with the necessary mentorship, technical assistance and guidance. This will not only increase the number of successful startups but also enhance their quality and technological capabilities.

The Deep Tech U-Hub will be established as a registered entity under the Section 8 company framework. Its primary objective will be to promote innovation, encourage technology-driven entrepreneurship and create a conducive ecosystem for the growth of startups in the state.

This initiative of the Yogi government is expected to encourage the establishment of new technology-based companies and startups in Uttar Pradesh. Alongside expanding research and development activities, the project will create new opportunities for high-skilled employment for the youth.