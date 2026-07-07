IIT Delhi To Support UP’s Large-Scale Biogas Plant Expansion Under CM Yogi’s Cow Protection Campaign | X

Lucknow, July 07: CM Yogi Adityanath's Cow Protection Campaign is set to gain new momentum with technology from IIT Delhi. A team of professors and experts from IIT Delhi will provide technical support for establishing biogas plants on a large scale in Uttar Pradesh. This will help realise the dream of developing a model village in every district of the state. The Yogi Government's vision of transforming Uttar Pradesh through cow service and biogas is now taking shape on the ground.

Biogas initiative in villages

On the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 18 biogas plants have been established in Palinda village of Jhansi. The entire village is being developed as a Natural Farming Village. Similarly, a major initiative has been launched towards developing one Model Village in every district of the state.

Under the leadership of Professor Virendra Kumar Vijay of the Biogas Development Training Centre, IIT Delhi, a team of students is taking this campaign forward in Uttar Pradesh. The team includes Ratnesh Tiwari, Akshay Srivastava, Chintan Dave, and Dr Mangaram. These experts will provide support in installing biogas plants in villages, assist in their maintenance, and extend technical support.

Palinda village model

In the first phase, 18 biogas plants have been established in Palinda village of Jhansi. The plan is to ensure that biogas reaches every household, enabling the entire village to be developed as a Natural Farming Village. Biogas produced from cow dung will provide easily accessible cooking fuel.

Benefits for farmers and economy

Chairman of the Cow Service Commission Shyam Bihari Gupta stated, "The establishment of biogas plants will eliminate the need for chemical fertilisers in villages. Farmers will receive high-quality organic manure, and the availability of chemical-free food products in the market will be ensured. Under the leadership of Professor Virendra Kumar Vijay, the IIT Delhi team is working to scale up this model across the state. This will not only ensure energy security but also present a new model of clean villages, healthy farmers, and a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh."

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Chairman of the Cow Service Commission Shyam Bihari Gupta stated, "This campaign of the Yogi Government will prove to be a new direction for the rural economy along with cow service. Preparations are underway to extend this scheme to all districts of Uttar Pradesh soon, due to which this model will be seen being adopted in villages across the state in the coming time."