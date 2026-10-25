IAF Air Show 2026: Two Varanasi-Bound IndiGo Flights Diverted To Lucknow, Land Safely | File pic

Lucknow, Oct 25: Two IndiGo flights scheduled to arrive at Varanasi on Sunday were diverted to Lucknow due to the air show in Varanasi.

Delhi And Hyderabad Flights Diverted

The Delhi-Varanasi (6E5025) flight and the Hyderabad-Varanasi (6E915) flight have been diverted, the Chowdhury Charan Singh International Airport said in a statement.

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The flight from Delhi landed in Lucknow at 10:14 am while the plane from Hyderabad landed here at 10:19 am. Both aircraft landed safely at the Lucknow airport, it said.

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Air Force Day Display In Varanasi

The Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 is being held at the Namo Ghat to commemorate the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force. The three-day air show began on Thursday, with no show on Friday due to the legislative council elections in the state.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)