IndiGo Extends Saudi Arabia Flight Cancellations Till October 31 Amid Drone, Missile Attacks | X / ANI

IndiGo has extended the suspension of its flights to and from several Saudi Arabian cities amid growing security concerns following a series of drone and missile attacks targeting airports and critical infrastructure, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed on Friday.

Flights connecting Riyadh will remain cancelled until October 31, while services to Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will remain suspended until October 27.

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“IndiGo flights to and from Riyadh will remain cancelled until 31 October 2026 (inclusive), while flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will remain cancelled until 27 October 2026 (inclusive),” the Indian mission said in a post on X.

Airport Attacks Kill Indians, Trigger Flight Disruptions

The extension comes amid escalating drone and missile strikes targeting Saudi Arabia’s airports, energy facilities and other important infrastructure. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have been involved in a prolonged campaign against the country.

On Wednesday, an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam killed an Indian national and injured two others. Another Indian was injured in a separate attack on Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oilfield the same day.

Earlier, an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 killed an Indian national and injured several others, prompting the Indian Embassy to issue safety advisories for Indian citizens in the country.

Other Indian airlines have also suspended services to Saudi Arabia. Air India and Air India Express have cancelled flights on all routes until October 24, while Akasa Air has extended its suspension until October 27.

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Indian Mission Suggests Alternative Routes, Assists Stranded Pilgrims

The Indian Embassy has advised nationals seeking urgent departure from Saudi Arabia to explore alternative travel routes through neighbouring countries.

“Indian nationals requiring urgent departure may consider transiting via Bahrain, Kuwait, or Qatar, subject to obtaining the necessary visas,” the mission said in an earlier advisory.

The flight disruptions have also affected Indian Umrah pilgrims, prompting the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to coordinate with airlines and tour operators to facilitate their return.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah were working with airlines and tour operators to arrange the earliest possible return of the remaining affected pilgrims.

Indian diplomatic missions, assisted by community volunteers, are providing welfare support and have established 24-hour control rooms to assist nationals affected by the disruptions. They are also issuing regular advisories as the security situation evolves.

Embassy Issues Safety Advisory For 2.74 Million Indians In Saudi Arabia

The Indian Embassy has urged citizens to remain vigilant, follow instructions from Saudi authorities and seek shelter inside buildings in the event of an aerial attack.

It has also cautioned Indians against recording or sharing photographs and videos of missile interceptions or attack sites, warning that such activities could attract legal consequences under Saudi law.

Saudi Arabia is home to approximately 2.74 million Indian nationals working across various sectors, making the community an important link between the two countries.

The embassy continues to monitor the situation and provide assistance to Indian citizens amid the ongoing security concerns.