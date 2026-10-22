Saudi Arabia Airport Attack At King Fahd International Airport In Dammam Kills 1, Injures 8 Amid Rising Regional Tensions | Video | X

Riyadh: At least one person has died, and eight others have been injured in an attack targeting King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Wednesday evening, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced.

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According to an official statement released by GACA, the eight injured, with severity ranging from minor to critical, have been taken to the hospital for medical care.

In a statement posted on X, GACA said, "The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announces that King Fahd International Airport in Dammam was targeted by an attack on the evening of Wednesday, October 21, 2026, corresponding to 10 Jumada Al-Awwal 1448 AH."

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The civil aviation authority further stated that the attack also damaged property, with the extent of damage being examined.

"The attack resulted in the fatality of a resident, may Allah bestow His mercy upon him, and injuries to (8) others, ranging from minor to critical. All injured individuals were immediately transported to hospital to receive the necessary medical care. The attack also caused property damage, the extent of which is currently being assessed. Further updates will be provided," it added.

Meanwhile, US Department of State issued an ordered departure for non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only.

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"Iranian-supported Houthis have increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions. The safety and security of Department personnel and their families remain our highest priority, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to protect and support them," US State department spokesperson Tommy Pigott wrote on X.

Al Jazeera has reported that Colonel Majid al-Nazili, military spokesman for the Yemeni military, confirmed that Houthi forces targeted al-Rayyan airport for the fourth time in a single day.

Denouncing the continued strikes on civil aviation infrastructure, Colonel al-Nazili characterised the targeting of airports as an attack against the essential assets of the Yemeni population and a deliberate measure to impose a blockade upon them. He further emphasised that striking airports directly harms the interests of the Yemeni people and severely restricts their freedom of movement.

In a separate statement reported by Al Jazeera, Brigadier General Turki al-Malki, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, announced that coalition air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed four unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) targeting Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

This comes amid ongoing tensions in the region in light of the recent attacks on airport facilities.

October 10, 13 people, including an Indian national, were killed and hundreds were injured in a deadly attack on King Khalid International Airport. Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) had earlier reported 12 fatalities and 309 injuries from the incident in a statement issued on October 11. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh subsequently confirmed the death of an Indian national who had been injured in the attack.

There were a series of attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport on October 6 and 7, which GACA said had resulted in three deaths and 36 injuries. Airport operations were temporarily suspended as authorities assessed the damage and carried out safety inspections in coordination with relevant agencies.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar remarked on Tuesday that the regional situation in West Asia remains a matter of "deep concern". He affirmed that New Delhi will support every initiative encouraging peace through dialogue and diplomacy. He said this during discussions with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)