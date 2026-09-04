 Heavy Rain Disrupts Delhi Air Traffic; Four Flights Diverted To Lucknow Airport
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Heavy Rain Disrupts Delhi Air Traffic; Four Flights Diverted To Lucknow Airport

Heavy rain and poor weather conditions in Delhi disrupted flight operations on Friday, forcing four Delhi-bound flights to divert to Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. The diverted flights included services operated by Akasa Air and Air India. All aircraft resumed their journey to Delhi after weather conditions improved.

UP State BureauUpdated: Friday, September 04, 2026, 11:48 PM IST
Heavy Rain Disrupts Delhi Air Traffic; Four Flights Diverted To Lucknow Airport
Heavy Rain Disrupts Delhi Air Traffic; Four Flights Diverted To Lucknow Airport | AI

Lucknow: Heavy rain and deteriorating weather conditions in Delhi disrupted air traffic on Friday, forcing four Delhi-bound flights to divert to Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

The diverted flights included Akasa Air’s Bengaluru-Delhi service QP 1821 and Air India flights AI 484 from Ludhiana, AI 2516 from Indore and AI 2541 from Hyderabad.

The flights landed in Lucknow between 4:37 pm and 5:06 pm.

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Flights resume after weather improves

Airport officials said the flights were diverted as bad weather affected operations at Delhi airport.

Once conditions improved, all four aircraft were cleared to continue their journey to Delhi within about 30 minutes to an hour.

Heavy rainfall also caused water accumulation around Delhi airport.

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