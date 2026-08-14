Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: CBC Organises Photo Exhibition & Rally In Uttarakhand's New Tehri

मा0 मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी, दिनांक 14 अगस्त, 2026 को लोक भवन सभागार, लखनऊ में विभाजन विभीषिका त्रासदी पर आधारित प्रदर्शनी, लाइव पेंटिंग एवं लघु फिल्म का अवलोकन करते तथा कार्यक्रम को सम्बोधित करते हुये। | File Pic

As part of the campaign to extensively publicise the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative and to promote the spirit of patriotism and national unity among the people on the occasion of Independence Day, the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Dehradun, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, organised a two-day Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme in New Tehri. A special photo exhibition was inaugurated today as part of the programme. The exhibition was inaugurated by State Cabinet Minister Shri Ganesh Joshi.

On the occasion, Cabinet Minister Shri Ganesh Joshi said that the Tricolour is a symbol of the honour, dignity and pride of the nation. He said the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is an important initiative to further strengthen the spirit of patriotism, national unity and pride among citizens. He appealed to all citizens to hoist the Tricolour at their homes on Independence Day and actively participate in the campaign.

He also visited the photo exhibition organised by the Central Bureau of Communication and appreciated the photographs depicting the freedom movement, the glorious journey of the national flag and important events associated with the history of the country.

The special photo exhibition in New Tehri prominently features themes such as ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Partition Horrors’. Through the exhibition, the general public, youth and students are being provided information about the glorious history of the Indian National Flag, the freedom movement, the historical legacy of ‘Vande Mataram’ and important events associated with the Partition of 1947.

A Tiranga Rally was also organised during the programme, in which students from several schools of Chamba Block and local residents participated enthusiastically. Carrying the Tricolour, the rally started from Shri Dev Suman Park and conveyed the message of patriotism and national unity among the people. During the rally, an appeal was made to encourage maximum participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Additional District Magistrate Shri Shailendra Singh Negi, SDM Shri Kamlesh Mehta and District Development Officer Mohammad Aslam, along with several other officers and employees of the district administration, participated in the rally. Shri Shailendra Singh Negi and Shri Kamlesh Mehta also encouraged the students to participate in the campaign and become responsible citizens.

Programme Officer, Central Bureau of Communication, Dehradun, Shri Anil Dutt Sharma said that various awareness and creative activities were also organised for students along with the photo exhibition. The objective of these activities was to connect students with the freedom movement, the national flag and the glorious history of the country and further strengthen the spirit of patriotism among them.

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Chief Guest Shri Ganesh Joshi also felicitated the winners of the inter-school competitions organised by the Central Bureau of Communication, Dehradun, on 13 August at various schools in New Tehri as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Students enthusiastically participated in poetry, painting and poster-making competitions and expressed their feelings of patriotism and love for the nation through their creativity.

In the poetry competition, Kumari Aakriti of VBS Public School secured the first position, Kumari Avantika of All Saints Convent School stood second, while Pratima Chauhan of Government Girls Inter College secured the third position.

In the painting competition, Arum Hussain of All Saints Convent School secured the first position, Aarushi of Government Girls Inter College stood second, and Khushi of Government Girls Inter College secured the third position.

In the poster-making competition, Riddhima of All Saints Convent School secured the first position, Kumari Faiza of Government Girls Inter College stood second, while Rehnuma of Government Girls Inter College secured the third position.

On the occasion of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the Information Department, Tehri, organised an exhibition at Pratap Inter College, Tehri, depicting the tragedy of the Partition of India, displacement and the painful memories of that period. Through photographs and detailed accounts, the exhibition highlighted the suffering and struggles endured by millions of people during Partition and their painful stories of being separated from their homes and families.

On the occasion, members of families who had reached Tehri from Pakistan following Partition were felicitated by Chief Guest Cabinet Minister Shri Ganesh Joshi with shawls. The emotional moment left a deep impression on those present. The programme not only familiarised the younger generation with this painful chapter of history but also conveyed a strong message of strengthening national unity, integrity and social harmony.

District Magistrate Tehri Smt. Nitika Khandelwal, Shri Uday Rawat, District President, BJP, Chamba Block Pramukh Smt. Suman Sajwan, along with a large number of students, local residents and officers and employees of various departments, were present at the programme.