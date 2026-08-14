UP Launches UNNATI System To Monitor Teacher Training Quality & Improve Learning Outcomes | File Pic

Lucknow, August 14: How can teacher training be made so effective that its real benefits reach teacher preparedness and children's learning? Keeping this question at the centre, the Yogi government has given a new direction to the teacher training system through ‘UNNATI’, linking teacher capacity development with technology-based monitoring and academic quality.

Training is being monitored online through ‘UNNATI’ so that the quality of training can be continuously monitored and the academic understanding and effective teaching methods gained during training do not weaken as they are passed on to the next level. Through the five-day training based on FLN and NCERT textbooks, the academic capacity of teachers and Shikshamitras of primary schools is being strengthened.

‘UNNATI’ (Unified Network for Nurturing Academic Training and Innovations) is an online supervision system that strengthens teacher training. Its objective is to make training more effective and minimise cascade loss, so that the core content of training, academic understanding and effective teaching methods do not weaken as they are passed from one level to another.

Along with monitoring training activities through online supervision, it will also help in understanding emerging training-related needs. This will enable necessary steps to be taken towards improving the quality and impact of training.

The training places special emphasis on strengthening Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) and the effective use of NCERT textbooks. Teachers are being prepared to connect the content of textbooks with activities and effective teaching processes according to children's learning levels and classroom requirements. The objective is to strengthen the basic understanding of language and mathematics while further improving teachers' teaching capabilities.

To ensure the quality of training, online supervision will be carried out through video conferencing by officials, experts and consultants of the State Project Office. For this, it has been made mandatory to provide a high-resolution web camera in each training hall. A microphone/sound system will also be ensured so that participants' voices can be heard clearly, along with high-speed internet for online connectivity.

There will be a separate link for each training batch for online supervision. This link will be generated by the Block Education Officer and provided through the relevant channels two days before the training begins. This will help ensure online monitoring of the training activities of each batch and their conduct in accordance with the prescribed standards.

The ‘UNNATI’ system links teacher training not merely to a prescribed programme, but also to continuous monitoring of its quality and effectiveness. Along with FLN and NCERT-based training, online supervision will help effectively carry forward the core concepts of training and improve the training process according to teachers' needs. The Yogi government's focus is on strengthening teacher preparedness, training quality and children's learning together.

Through technology-based online supervision, efforts are being made to ensure that the real impact of teacher training does not remain limited to the training room, but is reflected in teachers' academic competence and children's learning outcomes.

Quote

"The Yogi government's objective is to make teacher training more effective so that its quality directly benefits children's learning. Online monitoring of training is being strengthened through ‘Unnati’, which will improve both the quality of training and teachers' capabilities."

-Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education