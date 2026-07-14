Gyanvapi Case Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar Sentences 13 Convicts To Death In Three Months | X - @Treat_U_better1

Lucknow: Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who came into national focus for his rulings in the Gyanvapi Mosque dispute, has once again attracted attention after sentencing 13 convicts to death in six separate murder cases in Muzaffarnagar over a span of just three months.

Between April 6 and July 6 this year, Judge Diwakar delivered six judgments in murder cases, awarding capital punishment to 13 people. The string of verdicts has triggered widespread discussion in legal and social circles because of the unusually high number of death sentences pronounced by a single judge in such a short period.

Under Indian law, however, a death sentence can be carried out only after it is confirmed by the High Court. The convicts also have the right to challenge the verdicts before higher courts.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: On the Supreme Court's mediation initiative in the Gyanvapi case, Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar says, "A meeting should take place. It is through discussions that solutions to issues are found. If a resolution cannot be reached through talks, then the matter… pic.twitter.com/GQr4ySp6LC — IANS (@ians_india) July 14, 2026

Six murder cases, 13 death sentences

The first of the six judgments came on April 6 in the murder case of advocate Sameer Saifi. The court sentenced Singol Alvi, Sonu alias Rizwan and Shalu alias Arbaaz to death.

On April 28, the court awarded the death penalty to Mukesh and his three sons, Pradeep, Sandeep and Sonu, in the Shekhar murder case.

In another verdict on May 30, accused Rais was sentenced to death in the Rajesh Devi murder case.

On June 20, the court sentenced Ramkaran alias Sawan Giri and Geelu to death for the murder of Rajendra Saini.

The fifth judgment came on July 2, when Deepak was awarded capital punishment for the murder of Home Guard personnel Ratiram.

Most recently, on July 6, former village head Pramod Kumar and Sahdev alias Pappu were sentenced to death for the murder of farmer Rajbir Singh.

Rajbir Singh murder case

The Rajbir Singh case dates back to August 24, 2010, when the farmer was shot dead while working in his fields in Mandi village under Titawi police station limits in Muzaffarnagar. The murder was allegedly linked to political rivalry arising out of a village head election.

Rajbir's son Pradeep had lodged an FIR against unidentified persons. During the investigation, the names of Sahdev, Pramod Kumar, Amit and Vipin Sharma surfaced. Amit and Vipin Sharma later died in separate police encounters during the pendency of the trial.

After nearly 16 years of legal proceedings, the fast-track court convicted Sahdev and former village head Pramod Kumar and sentenced them to death. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of the convicts before sending them to jail under police custody.

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Legal experts explain death penalty process

District Government Counsel Rajiv Sharma said the verdicts had reinforced the faith of victims' families in the justice system. He said stringent punishment in heinous crimes sends a strong message to society and creates a deterrent against serious offences.

Legal experts noted that every criminal case is decided independently on the basis of evidence, witness testimony and the provisions of law. They pointed out that all death sentences require confirmation by the High Court and that every convict has the constitutional right to appeal.

The series of judgments has made Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar one of the most talked-about judicial figures in Uttar Pradesh, with the legal battle in all six cases now set to move to the appellate stage.