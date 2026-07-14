Police Suggested AI Cameras Before Ram Temple Theft, Trust Ignored Advice, Why? | AI Representational Image

Ayodhya: The investigation into the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple has revealed that police had repeatedly advised the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to install AI-enabled surveillance cameras and strengthen security at vulnerable locations inside the temple complex. The recommendations, however, were allegedly ignored, a lapse that investigators believe weakened the security system before the multi-crore theft came to light.

According to sources associated with the investigation, police had also urged the trust to increase deployment of security personnel at several sensitive points identified within the temple premises. The suggestions were reportedly not accepted by trust office-bearers, including former general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra.

The Ram Temple is among the country's most sensitive religious sites and is protected by a multi-layered security network comprising the CRPF, Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force, Provincial Armed Constabulary, local police and private security personnel. Around 2,500 security personnel are deployed at the complex, while an Anti-Terrorism Squad team also remains stationed there.

Sources said police had identified certain locations that required enhanced surveillance and regular monitoring. Investigators claim these areas were not brought under stronger police supervision despite repeated recommendations. A senior police officer confirmed that these findings have emerged during the SIT and police investigation.

The probe has also highlighted another long-pending security gap. A proposal worth around Rs 60 crore to procure vehicle scanning equipment for the temple complex was prepared nearly six years ago. Since then, the proposal has remained caught in administrative procedures without receiving budgetary approval.

Officials said Ayodhya Police sent multiple reminders to the concerned authorities, stressing the need for vehicle scanning because of the heavy movement of vehicles inside the temple complex. The equipment has still not been installed, raising concerns over security preparedness at one of the country's most heavily guarded religious sites.

Investigators said the AI-based cameras recommended by the police would have enabled real-time monitoring of known criminals by matching their faces with police databases. Any listed offender entering the temple premises could have been automatically identified, allowing security agencies to track their movement and respond immediately.

Following the exposure of the alleged theft of donations worth crores of rupees, the SIT has recommended a series of technology-driven security upgrades, including AI-enabled surveillance systems and tighter police monitoring. These recommendations are expected to be discussed at the trust's meeting scheduled for July 22 after the SIT submits its detailed findings.

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Officials indicated that the temple complex is now likely to be equipped with advanced surveillance infrastructure, while security protocols and police oversight are expected to be significantly strengthened.