Gorakhpur: Shri Gorakhnath Temple To Host Grand Shri Ram Katha From July 23 Ahead Of Guru Purnima, CM Yogi To Participate | X - @GorakhnathMndr

Gorakhpur, July 22: On the occasion of Guru Purnima Week, a grand Shri Ram Katha is being organised at Shri Gorakhnath Temple from Thursday (July 23). Katha Vyas Acharya Shantanu Ji Maharaj from Prayagraj will immerse devotees in the nectar of the Katha. Gorakshapeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also participate in the inaugural programme of the Katha.

The Shri Ram Katha, to be held daily from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, will also be livestreamed on all the social media platforms of Shri Gorakhnath Temple, including YouTube, Facebook and X. The Shri Ram Katha will conclude on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima on July 29.

This information was shared by Shri Gorakhnath Temple's Head Priest, Yogi Kamalnath. He noted, "In the Sanatan tradition, the Guru-disciple relationship is beyond definition in words. Continuing the Guru-disciple tradition, Shri Gorakshapeeth is organising a grand Shri Ram Katha this year as well on the occasion of Guru Purnima from Thursday, July 23, at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan of Shri Gorakhnath Temple. Acharya Shri Shantanu Ji Maharaj from Prayagraj will narrate the Katha."

Yogi Kamalnath stated, "Before the commencement of the Shri Ram Katha on Thursday, under the presence of Gorakshapeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Katha Vyas Acharya Shantanu Ji Maharaj, saints, the chief yajman, other yajmans and 151 Vedic students will take out a ceremonial procession accompanied by the sound of conches and a band. The procession will proceed at 2:45 pm from the sanctum sanctorum of Shri Gorakhnath Temple to the Katha Mandap at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan. Thereafter, the grand Shri Ram Katha will commence."

Inviting all devotees to attend the Katha, Yogi Kamalnath stated that the Shri Ram Katha will be held daily from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. It will also be broadcast live on all the social media platforms of Shri Gorakhnath Temple. Under the presence of the Gorakshapeethadhishwar, the conclusion and Purnahuti of the Shri Ram Katha will take place on July 29 from 9:00 am to 11:30 am. On the day of Guru Purnima, the traditional programmes of special worship, Ashirvachan, Bhajan and Sahbhoj will be held at Shri Gorakhnath Temple.

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