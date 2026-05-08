Ghazipur Codeine Racket: Key Accused Shubham Singh Surrenders Amid Police Crackdown

Police intensified action in the Ghazipur codeine racket case as accused Shubham Singh surrendered before court | Representational Image

Ghazipur, May 7: In a major development in the codeine cough syrup smuggling case, accused Shubham Singh surrendered before a Ghazipur court on Thursday as police intensified action against the alleged narcotics network.

Officials said the surrender came amid mounting pressure from investigators, who had already initiated property attachment proceedings against the accused.

Accused surrenders before court

Shubham Singh appeared before the court of Additional District Judge Shakti Singh and formally surrendered through legal counsel.

Special Public Prosecutor Ratnakar Dubey confirmed the development, stating that two other accused, Rahul Yadav and Dayaram Singh, had already surrendered earlier in connection with the same case.

Police probe organised drug network

The case relates to the alleged illegal trade of codeine-based cough syrup, which investigators suspect was being diverted for narcotic use through an organised interstate network.

Authorities claim the accused were unable to provide legitimate records for the transactions, pointing toward a large-scale illegal supply chain.

Police had earlier frozen assets worth nearly Rs 1.85 crore allegedly linked to Shubham Singh, including property registered in his mother’s name.

Investigators believe the assets were acquired using proceeds from the illegal drug trade.

Police intensify crackdown

According to officials, six people have been named in the Ghazipur case so far. One accused is already in jail, while two others remain absconding.

Police have pasted attachment notices against the remaining fugitives and warned of stricter legal action in the coming days.

Also Watch:

Authorities say the crackdown is part of a broader effort to dismantle organised drug trafficking networks operating across Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring regions.