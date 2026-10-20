Ghaziabad Tragedy: 2 Women Electrocuted By Fallen High-Tension Wire, 18-Year-Old Critically Injured | X

Ghaziabad, Oct 20: Two women tragically lost their lives after coming into contact with a high-tension power line in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Tuesday, officials said, adding that another 18-year-old sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred in Bhovapur village, located within the jurisdiction of the Nandgram police station in Ghaziabad district, when the three women had gone to a field to collect radishes at around 6 a.m.

The tragedy occurred when they came into contact with a high-tension power line that had snapped and fallen onto the field. The incident caused a stir in the village.

भोवापुर में हाईटेंशन लाइन बनी मौत का जाल, करंट से 2 महिलाओं की मौत!खेत में मूली लेने गईं तीन महिलाएं टूटे बिजली के तार की चपेट में आ गईं।हादसे में 22 वर्षीय रूबी और 45 वर्षीय सत्यवती की मौके पर मौत, 18 वर्षीय देवश्री गंभीर घायल।मंगलवार सुबह करीब 6:30 बजे नंदग्राम थाना क्षेत्र में हुआ दर्दनाक हादसा।घायल युवती अस्पताल में भर्ती, पुलिस और बिजली विभाग की जांच जारी।हाईटेंशन तार टूटकर खेत में कैसे गिरा? बिजली लाइन की सुरक्षा पर उठे सवाल।#Ghaziabad #Bhovapur #Nandgram #BreakingNews #ElectricShock #PowerLine #UPNews #GhaziabadNews #UPPolice #AccidentNews@Uppolice@GhaziabadPolice — nowuttarpradesh (@nowuttarpradesh) October 20, 2026

Police rush to accident site

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and rushed the injured teen to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the two deceased women have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

According to officials, when the women went to the field to collect radish, a high-tension power line that had snapped and fallen to the ground in the field proved fatal for them. All three women suffered severe burns upon coming into contact with the wire.

"The incident caused immediate panic at the site. The three were rushed to the hospital, where two of the women succumbed to their injuries during treatment," officials said.

Victims identified, teenager critically injured

The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Satyavati and 20-year-old Ruby. The 18-year-old, Devshri, remains critically injured and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

According to the families of the deceased, they cultivate land that they have taken on lease.

The grieving family members were inconsolable following the tragic accident. They raised serious questions before the administration and demanded strict action against those responsible for the negligence.

"When did the high-tension power line break, and how long had it been lying in the field? If the wire was already broken, why was the relevant department not informed? Why was the fallen power line not repaired in a timely manner?" questioned a family member.

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Police initiate investigation and legal action

According to the officials, the police have completed the inquest proceedings for the two deceased women and have initiated the post-mortem process.

According to ACP (Nandgram) Ziauddin Ahmed, necessary legal action is being taken in the matter.

"The situation at the scene remains calm, and a thorough investigation into the entire incident is underway," ACP Ahmed said.

This accident in Bhovapur village has raised serious concerns regarding the maintenance of power lines and existing safety protocols, raising concerns over the safety of farmers and villagers working in the fields.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)