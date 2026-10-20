Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar Meets Actor After Juhu Attack, Mumbai Police Tighten Security

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Tuesday met Hindi film actor Tiger Shroff and enquired about his well-being following the reported firing incident in Juhu on Sunday.

Visuals shared by news agency IANS showed Shelar interacting with the actor following the attack. Shroff, who was earlier seen wearing a bandage, appeared without it during the meeting. The actor is reportedly safe following the incident.

Visited Tiger Shroff and enquired about his well-being following the unfortunate firing incident in Juhu. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. Wishing him strength and a speedy recovery..............अभिनेता टायगर श्रॉफ यांच्यावर जुहू येथे झालेल्या गोळीबाराच्या भ्याड हल्ल्याबाबत त्यांची भेट घेऊन, प्रकृतीची विचारपूस केली.#Maharashtra #AshishShelar — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) October 20, 2026

Shelar Meets Tiger Shroff

The minister's visit came two days after the attack on Shroff, which prompted the Mumbai Police to strengthen security arrangements for the actor.

The incident occurred on Sunday when Shroff was leaving a ground after playing football. Two men allegedly opened fire before fleeing the spot.

While the actor reportedly escaped without serious injuries, his driver sustained a gunshot injury during the attack.

Three Suspects Detained In Kota

Following the incident, police detained three suspects in Rajasthan's Kota. Initial reports had suggested that one of those taken into custody was a minor.

However, Mumbai Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raj Tilak Roushan clarified on Monday that the three accused were aged 18, 18 and 22, and that none of them was a minor.

He said two of the accused belonged to Sonipat in Haryana, while the third hailed from Bihar. Police were also verifying their criminal backgrounds.

Kota Police detained the three suspects on Monday after searching the Pune–Jaipur Express at Kota railway station.

Crime Branch Investigation Continues

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch is continuing its investigation into the firing incident to establish the sequence of events, the circumstances surrounding the attack and the possible motive.

Police are also examining the alleged involvement of the detained suspects as part of the ongoing investigation.