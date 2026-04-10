Ghaziabad Set For Major Boost With International Stadium And Aerocity Project

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Lucknow: Ghaziabad, known as the gateway to Uttar Pradesh, is heading toward a historic transformation. With an investment of around ₹2,200 crore, the International Cricket Stadium and Aerocity Project will not only redefine the identity of the city but will also give western Uttar Pradesh another international cricket stadium.

The project will also become part of a large-scale integrated urban development model, positioning Ghaziabad as a major tourism hub in the state.

Along with this, the project is expected to generate employment opportunities for lakhs of people, which could prove to be a turning point for the economy of Uttar Pradesh. Most importantly, the foundation stone of this ambitious project is likely to be laid soon, bringing a long-pending plan close to implementation.

Based on the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the project will transform Ghaziabad into a major center for sports, tourism, and high-tech urban development. An International Convention Centre will also be a key attraction of the project.

According to Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) Vice Chairman Nand Kishore Kalal, under the proposed plan in Rajnagar Extension (Morti area), an International Cricket Stadium will be developed on 37 acres at a cost of about ₹400 crore.

Around it, an Aerocity township will be built across 380 acres with an estimated investment of about ₹1,800 crore. Together, these will form an integrated urban hub where sports, business, tourism, and modern lifestyle will develop in a coordinated manner.

The blueprint of this project was prepared in 2014-15, but it could not progress for a long time. Development during that period did not move at the expected pace, and Ghaziabad could not achieve recognition according to its potential.

Due to the slow progress during the previous government’s tenure, the project remained stalled for years. However, under Yogi government, it has been prioritized and is now moving forward rapidly.

The stadium, being developed at a cost of around ₹400 crore, will feature international-standard facilities. It will have seating capacity for more than 30,000 spectators, along with a modern media center and high-tech lighting system, bringing it in line with international standards. With its completion, western Uttar Pradesh will get the opportunity to host major international cricket matches for the first time.

GDA Vice Chairman Nand Kishore Kalal said, “The Aerocity being developed around the stadium will be the biggest strength of the project. It will include large hotels, luxury resorts, modern shopping malls, retail zones, high-tech business hubs, office spaces and entertainment centers. Due to its proximity to the airport, the area will become a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists and investors.”

The project is not limited to just a stadium or township; it is being developed as a new urban model. It will include a sports academy, smart residential complexes, green spaces, and outdoor sports facilities, making the area a comprehensive destination for living, working, and recreation.

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After the proposal was approved by the GDA board, the project will now be developed under a joint venture model with the UP Cricket Association. All facilities are being designed according to global standards so that the project can become a major center for investment and development in the future.

Once completed, the mega project will bring wide economic benefits to Ghaziabad and the entire western Uttar Pradesh region. From construction to hotels, retail, and the service sector, large-scale employment opportunities will be created, investment will increase, and the economy will gain new strength. In the coming years, this project is expected to define both the direction and pace of development in western Uttar Pradesh.