From Newspaper Seller To Global Youth Icon: UP’s Aman Kumar Inspires Millions With Digital Innovation

Aman Kumar from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, emerges as an international youth icon after transforming his life through innovation and grassroots e-governance initiatives

Lucknow, Feb 03: Once forced to sell newspapers on a bicycle to support his family, Aman Kumar from the small village of Tyodhi in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district has today emerged as an international youth icon, inspiring millions of young people across India and beyond. His journey from child labour to global recognition reflects grit, innovation and the impact of youth-centric governance.

From hardship to opportunity

Battling poverty in his early years, Aman never imagined he would one day represent India on national and international platforms. He credits his transformation to youth-focused policies, digital initiatives and participatory governance promoted under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which gave young talents like him both opportunity and confidence.

Birth of ‘Contest 360’

After completing Class 12, Aman decided that no deserving youth should miss opportunities due to a lack of information. Starting with a small WhatsApp group, he expanded the idea into a digital platform called “Contest 360”, a one-click website providing information on education, scholarships, careers and government opportunities. Today, the platform has been accessed by over 8.4 million youths.

Technology for public service

Aman’s innovations extend beyond education. During the 2022 Kanwar Yatra, he collaborated with the administration to develop a Kanwar Yatra App, offering route maps, medical aid, emergency contacts and administrative support. The app was used by more than 3.5 lakh devotees.

He later created the SWEEP Baghpat App during elections, reaching over 1.25 lakh voters with Election Commission services. Under the guidance of District Magistrate Asmita Lal, Aman also developed the Suchna Setu App to connect citizens with government schemes, launched an animal welfare app, and helped design a digital village website—advancing the vision of e-governance at the grassroots.

Global recognition

Honoured with the Swami Vivekananda Youth Award, Aman today works with global organisations such as UNESCO, UNICEF and Climate Cardinals. In 2026, he led Team UP as Group Captain at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi—proving that determination and innovation can truly transform lives.