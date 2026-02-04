Allahabad HC Rules No Govt Permission Needed For Prayer Meetings On Private Premises

The Allahabad High Court clarifies that religious prayer meetings held within private property do not require prior government permission | File Photo

Prayagraj, Feb 03: The Allahabad High Court has ruled that no permission from the state government is required to hold a religious prayer meeting inside one’s private premises in Uttar Pradesh, as long as the gathering remains within the property and does not spill onto public roads or public land.

The judgment emphasised that religious freedom — including the right to prayer — is guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution, which protects freedom of conscience and the free practice of religion.

Petitions by religious organisations

The court’s decision came while hearing two similar petitions filed by Maranatha Full Gospel Ministries and Emmanuel Grace Charitable Trust, which had sought permission to hold prayer meetings on their private property after officials did not act on their requests.

Court records state’s stand

A division bench comprising Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Siddharth Nandan noted the state government’s submission that no legal requirement exists to seek prior approval for religious gatherings held on private land.

Condition for public spaces

However, the court clarified that if a religious event extends onto public roads or public property, the organisers must inform the police and obtain necessary permissions in accordance with the law.

Also Watch:

Balancing religious freedom and public order

The order reinforces the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom for individuals and communities, while balancing it with the need to maintain public order when religious events move beyond private boundaries.