 Allahabad HC Rules No Govt Permission Needed For Prayer Meetings On Private Premises
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshAllahabad HC Rules No Govt Permission Needed For Prayer Meetings On Private Premises

Allahabad HC Rules No Govt Permission Needed For Prayer Meetings On Private Premises

The Allahabad High Court has held that no government permission is required to conduct prayer meetings within private premises in Uttar Pradesh, as long as they do not spill onto public land. The court said religious freedom under Article 25 must be protected, subject to public order.

UP State BureauUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 04:13 AM IST
article-image
The Allahabad High Court clarifies that religious prayer meetings held within private property do not require prior government permission | File Photo

Prayagraj, Feb 03: The Allahabad High Court has ruled that no permission from the state government is required to hold a religious prayer meeting inside one’s private premises in Uttar Pradesh, as long as the gathering remains within the property and does not spill onto public roads or public land.

The judgment emphasised that religious freedom — including the right to prayer — is guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution, which protects freedom of conscience and the free practice of religion.

Petitions by religious organisations
The court’s decision came while hearing two similar petitions filed by Maranatha Full Gospel Ministries and Emmanuel Grace Charitable Trust, which had sought permission to hold prayer meetings on their private property after officials did not act on their requests.

Court records state’s stand
A division bench comprising Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Siddharth Nandan noted the state government’s submission that no legal requirement exists to seek prior approval for religious gatherings held on private land.

FPJ Shorts
From Newspaper Seller To Global Youth Icon: UP’s Aman Kumar Inspires Millions With Digital Innovation
From Newspaper Seller To Global Youth Icon: UP’s Aman Kumar Inspires Millions With Digital Innovation
Allahabad HC Rules No Govt Permission Needed For Prayer Meetings On Private Premises
Allahabad HC Rules No Govt Permission Needed For Prayer Meetings On Private Premises
Bombay HC Sets Up High-Power Committee Of Retired Judges To Monitor And Enforce Air Pollution Control Measures
Bombay HC Sets Up High-Power Committee Of Retired Judges To Monitor And Enforce Air Pollution Control Measures
Bombay HC Directs Maharashtra Govt To Decide On 5-Day Week For VIP Protocol Drivers
Bombay HC Directs Maharashtra Govt To Decide On 5-Day Week For VIP Protocol Drivers

Condition for public spaces
However, the court clarified that if a religious event extends onto public roads or public property, the organisers must inform the police and obtain necessary permissions in accordance with the law.

Also Watch:

Read Also
NEET-PG Exam Cut-Off Row: PIL Filed In Allahabad HC Against Lowering Qualifying Marks For General &...
article-image

Balancing religious freedom and public order
The order reinforces the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom for individuals and communities, while balancing it with the need to maintain public order when religious events move beyond private boundaries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Newspaper Seller To Global Youth Icon: UP’s Aman Kumar Inspires Millions With Digital...
From Newspaper Seller To Global Youth Icon: UP’s Aman Kumar Inspires Millions With Digital...
Allahabad HC Rules No Govt Permission Needed For Prayer Meetings On Private Premises
Allahabad HC Rules No Govt Permission Needed For Prayer Meetings On Private Premises
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Defends Police Encounters, Says Firm Action Needed To Curb Crime | VIDEO
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Defends Police Encounters, Says Firm Action Needed To Curb Crime | VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: Row Erupts After Muslim Contractor Awarded Steel Railing Work At Banke Bihari...
Uttar Pradesh News: Row Erupts After Muslim Contractor Awarded Steel Railing Work At Banke Bihari...
'Uttar Pradesh Is A Guarantee Of Trust For Investors': Yogi Adityanath At Pharma Conclave
'Uttar Pradesh Is A Guarantee Of Trust For Investors': Yogi Adityanath At Pharma Conclave