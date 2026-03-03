From Home Kitchen To Shopfront: Raebareli Woman Builds Chocolate Business With PM Mudra Loan |

Lucknow: The Double Engine government has added new colors to the life of Manisha Rawat, a resident of Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. Through the PM Mudra Yojana, Manisha received a loan and started her own chocolate-making business.

Under the Yogi Government’s Women Empowerment Policy, the local administration not only supported her but also provided proper guidance. This initiative changed the direction of her life, and today she has become completely self-reliant.

She is now earning a respectable income and has also provided employment to 5 other people. Manisha considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath her sources of inspiration.

In 2023, Manisha Rawat started a small business of making handmade chocolates. The demand for her handmade chocolates and bakery products began increasing rapidly, which created a need for additional capital. Initially, she ran her business from home, but with the growing demand, she decided to open her own cake and chocolate shop. However, issues like collateral and mortgage became major obstacles.

In October 2024, she came to know about the PM Mudra Yojana. Later, Arjun Nigam, Manager of Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank, provided her with detailed information about the scheme’s benefits and eligibility criteria. He also explained the details of building a business model. After preparing the required documents and submitting them to the DIC office, she received loan approval of ₹9 lakh within just 20 days.

Once the loan was sanctioned, Manisha expanded her business. To meet the growing needs of her enterprise, she started employing local people and today provides regular employment to 5 individuals.

Earlier, she was dependent on her family, but now she has established her distinct identity as a successful woman entrepreneur. Her chocolate business is running successfully, and she credits this achievement to the encouragement from officials and the scheme itself. She has also encouraged others to become aware of this scheme.

The Double Engine government is running several schemes to encourage youth and women towards self-employment, among which the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana plays a vital role. It is not just a loan scheme but an effective means for small traders and cottage industries to start their businesses.

Manisha says that under this scheme, the interest rate is low, and no guarantor is required, which makes it easier for her to repay the installments.

On the completion of 10 years of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited 48 successful entrepreneurs from across the country to his residence in April, among whom Raebareli’s Manisha Rawat was also included.

Recalling this meeting, she says that she considers PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath as her true inspirations and guiding lights for the youth.