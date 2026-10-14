From Blue Drum Discovery To Death Sentence: Meerut Court Awards Capital Punishment To Muskan & Her Lover Sahil | X

Meerut: A Meerut court on Wednesday sentenced Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla to death for the murder of Saurabh Rajput, a case that shocked the country after his dismembered body was found concealed in a blue plastic drum filled with cement.

Court pronounces death sentence

District Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra pronounced the sentence after hearing arguments from the prosecution and defence on the quantum of punishment. Both convicts appeared before the court through video conferencing from jail.

#BREAKING A Meerut court sentenced Muskan and Sahil to death for the brutal blue drum murder, delivering justice in a chilling case that shook the community. #Meerut #Justice #CrimeNews @MeerutPolice @UPPolice https://t.co/A8WGZlWlVO — jarvis ☠️ (@Vishii14) October 14, 2026

According to jail officials, Muskan folded her hands as the verdict was pronounced and later broke down. Sahil also became emotional. Muskan reportedly appealed for her two daughters to be looked after.

Before the sentencing, the court gave both convicts an opportunity to make a statement. They told the judge that they had nothing to say.

Prosecution seeks maximum punishment

The prosecution sought the death penalty, citing the brutality of the crime and the manner in which the body was disposed of. The defence, represented by advocate Rekha Jain, sought leniency, highlighting Muskan's family circumstances and the future of her two daughters.

Murder discovered in March 2025

The case came to light in March 2025 after Saurabh's brother, Bablu, reported him missing on March 18 and expressed suspicion about Muskan and Sahil. Police subsequently searched the house and recovered Saurabh's body from the blue drum.

According to the police investigation, Saurabh, who had returned from London after leaving his job, was allegedly drugged before being killed. Investigators alleged that Muskan and Sahil were involved in the murder and that the body was dismembered before being concealed in the drum with cement.

Forensic and electronic evidence examined

With no eyewitness to the murder, investigators relied on circumstantial, forensic and electronic evidence. Call detail records, mobile phone locations, hotel records and CCTV footage were among the evidence examined during the investigation. Police also questioned a cab driver in connection with the movements of the accused after the murder.

The police filed a chargesheet on May 12, 2025. On September 30, 2026, the court convicted Muskan and Sahil, paving the way for the sentencing hearing.

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Court considers sentencing arguments

The prosecution argued that the nature of the crime and the efforts made to conceal the body warranted the harshest punishment. The defence urged the court to consider the impact of the sentence on Muskan's daughters.

After hearing both sides, the court awarded the death penalty to both convicts on Wednesday.