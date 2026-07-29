Former UP Minister Nanakdin Bhurji Death Probe Takes New Turn After Brother Alleges Murder | X

Lucknow: The investigation into the mysterious death of former UP minister Nanakdin Bhurji has taken a dramatic turn after his brother accused a caretaker of murdering the senior BJP leader. The allegation has added a new dimension to the case, which was initially being investigated from both accident and suicide angles after Bhurji fell from the seventh floor of the MLA residence complex in Lucknow.

According to the complaint submitted to police, Bhurji's brother has raised suspicion over the caretaker's role and demanded a thorough murder investigation. He alleged that the circumstances surrounding the former minister's death were suspicious and called for strict action against those responsible if foul play is established.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: ADCP Jeetendra Dubey says, "Today, we received information that former minister Nanakdin Bhurji fell from the seventh floor of the MLA residence. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Further information regarding the… pic.twitter.com/FM4kglJ421 — IANS (@ians_india) July 28, 2026

Police officials said the fresh allegations have been taken seriously and will be examined as part of the ongoing investigation. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage, forensic evidence, witness statements, and the post-mortem findings while questioning people associated with Bhurji during his final hours. Authorities have maintained that no possibility is being ruled out until the probe is completed.

Bhurji, a former UP minister and BJP OBC Morcha leader, died after falling from the MLA residence complex in Lucknow on Tuesday, triggering widespread shock in political circles. His sudden death has sparked intense speculation, with police initially stating they were investigating all possible angles, including accident, suicide, and any criminal conspiracy.With the family's murder allegation now on record, investigators are expected to intensify the probe to determine the exact sequence of events leading to Bhurji's death.