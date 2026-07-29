Gulveer Singh Creates History With India's 1st Commonwealth Games Men's 10,000m Silver | X

Aligarh: Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh scripted history at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow by becoming the first Indian to win a medal in the men's 10,000m event. Gulveer claimed a historic silver medal with a timing of 27:49.78, finishing just behind Australia's Ky Robinson in a thrilling race held under challenging rainy conditions.

The achievement marks a landmark moment for Indian athletics, as no Indian had previously reached the podium in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games. Gulveer remained with the leading pack throughout the race before producing a strong finish in the closing laps to secure second place. His performance also broke the long-standing dominance of traditional distance-running powerhouses in the event.

STORY | Gulveer wins historic silver in men's 10,000m, creates CWG history



Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh produced a remarkable performance to win a historic silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games, becoming the first Indian to secure a podium… pic.twitter.com/7yEYMQD0BR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2026

A national record holder in both the 5,000m and 10,000m, Gulveer has emerged as one of India's most accomplished distance runners in recent years. The Indian Army athlete had already won double gold at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships and entered the Games as one of India's brightest medal hopes.

His silver medal provided a major boost to India's athletics campaign at the Glasgow Games and added to the country's growing medal tally. Sports experts hailed the feat as a breakthrough for Indian long-distance running, expressing hope that Gulveer's success would inspire a new generation of athletes to pursue endurance events at the highest international level.