'Former Prime Minister Was Simple And Humble, Yet ‘Atal’ In His Resolve': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his eighth death anniversary and offered floral tributes at his statue located at Lok Bhavan. The Chief Minister said that while the former Prime Minister always remained simple and humble, he was always “Atal” (firm) in his resolve.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Atal ji's six-decade-long public life remained beyond controversy and blemish-free. He continuously worked with the spirit of ‘Nation Above All’ and was regarded as a statesman without political enemies in Indian politics. He began his public life by participating in the Satyagraha under the leadership of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee against the imposition of Article 370 in Kashmir.”

CM Yogi further stated that whether as a Member of Parliament, External Affairs Minister, Leader of the Opposition, National President of the Jana Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party, or Prime Minister, Atal ji always upheld the principle of ‘Nation First.’

The Chief Minister remarked, “Whether Atal ji served as an ordinary BJP worker, National President, Leader of the Opposition, Leader of the House, Prime Minister, or in any other position, the sole objective of his life was ‘Nation First’. Whenever the need arose, he placed the nation above the party.”

CM Yogi said, “When the Congress imposed the Emergency on the country, Atal ji actively participated in the movement against it and supported the merger of the Jana Sangh into the Janata Party. During the wars of 1962, 1965, and 1971, instead of putting the government in the dock, he stood with the government as a responsible Member of Parliament and contributed to strengthening national security.”

The Chief Minister stated that the example set by Atal ji through the formation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during 1996-98 through political coordination, demonstrating how political instability could be overcome and the objective of good governance achieved through political stability, remains relevant in Indian politics even today. Under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the NDA continues to govern at the Centre and in various states with its allies while working towards the goals of good governance.

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The Chief Minister highlighted, “Atal ji was as simple and humble as he was ‘Atal’ (firm) in his resolve. During the Kargil conflict, the world acknowledged the strength of Atal ji's determination. At that time, Atal ji had said, ‘War has been imposed upon us, and we will give it a befitting reply.’ Without bowing before any global power, Atal ji established India as an atomic power.”

CM Yogi added, “Atal ji first got the opportunity to enter Parliament in 1957 from the Balrampur parliamentary constituency of Uttar Pradesh. He represented the Lucknow parliamentary constituency five times. He earned recognition for successful governance both as Leader of the Opposition and as Prime Minister. Today, the entire nation is paying homage to the memories of the former Prime Minister.”

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister of State for Agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal, MLA Neeraj Bora, Legislative Council Member Avneesh Singh, BJP Metropolitan President Anand Dwivedi, and others also paid floral tributes to the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.