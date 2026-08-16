Union Home Minister Amit Shah Attacks Congress Over Vande Mataram Row, Demands Apology |

Jaipur: The political confrontation between the BJP and Congress intensified on Sunday over the alleged interruption of the singing of the full version of Vande Mataram during Independence Day program at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah launching a sharp attack on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and the party leadership.

Addressing a gathering in Chittorgarh, Shah accused the Congress of having “forgotten” Vande Mataram in its pursuit of vote-bank politics and alleged that the patriotic song was disrespected during the party's Independence Day celebrations.

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“Congress leaders should be ashamed. If they have any shame left, they should apologize with folded hands to the immortal soul of Bankim Babu and the people,” Shah said, referring to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, who authored Vande Mataram.

Shah alleged that during the singing of Vande Mataram at the Congress headquarters, Sonia Gandhi gestured towards Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to stop the singing. “This country will not forgive you,” Shah said, demanding an apology from Congress leadership.

The controversy erupted after a video from the Congress headquarters surfaced on social media following the Independence Day celebrations on August 15. The video showed Sonia Gandhi speaking and gesturing towards Kharge while Vande Mataram was being sung. BJP leaders interpreted the gestures as an attempt to stop the rendition, triggering a political backlash against the Congress.

Shah also linked the controversy to the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought to revive the song's significance from the Red Fort. He questioned the Congress's position on the national song and accused the party of disrespecting a symbol associated with India's freedom struggle.

Earlier on Sunday, Shah unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Chittorgarh on his death anniversary. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several development projects of the Rajasthan government.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and other dignitaries were present at the program.

Amit Shah visited Alwar as well and laid the foundation of development projects worth Rs 6453 crore for 17 districts.