Fewer Visits To RTO Offices As The Yogi Govt Makes Transport Services Smart And Online | AI

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, digital governance has acquired a new identity in Uttar Pradesh. One of the most prominent examples of this transformation is the state’s Transport Department, where extensive use of technology has made services more transparent, simpler, and easily accessible to citizens.

Through digital platforms, processes such as vehicle registration, driving license issuance, tax payments, and other transport-related services have become significantly faster and more convenient than before.

The figures of the Transport Department reflect this transformation. At present, Uttar Pradesh has a total of 53,025,689 registered vehicles, including 3,476,928 commercial vehicles and 49,548,761 private vehicles. The management of this vast vehicle network is being carried out efficiently through modern technological systems and digital platforms such as the VAHAN and SARATHI portals.

In terms of vehicle registrations, the Transport Nagar RTO in Lucknow ranks first in the state, with 3,249,911 registered vehicles. It is followed by Prayagraj (3.249 million), Kanpur Nagar (1.979 million), Agra (1.692 million), and Varanasi (1.670 million). These figures indicate the expanding reach of transport services and demonstrate how digital systems are enabling the department to handle record volumes of work efficiently.

Uttar Pradesh has also achieved significant milestones in the issuance of driving licenses. So far, more than 2.99 crore driving licenses have been issued in the state. Among the RTO offices issuing the highest number of driving licenses, Lucknow (1.366 million), Ghaziabad (1.311 million), Meerut (1.058 million), Kanpur Nagar (1.051 million), and Prayagraj (1.016 million) are the leading performers.

The state has also made notable progress in issuing commercial driving licenses (Transport DLs). A total of 2,905,937 transport driving licenses have been issued so far. In this category, the offices in Prayagraj, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, and Azamgarh have emerged as the top performers.

By prioritizing technology-driven reforms in the Transport Department, the Yogi Government has reduced opportunities for corruption while enhancing transparency in service delivery. The department has achieved significant success in simplifying and streamlining citizen services through digital governance initiatives.

Currently, 49 services are available in faceless and contactless mode through the VAHAN and SARATHI portals. Details of these services can be accessed on the portals.

Read Also 6 Senior Doctors Suspended Over Ragging Of Juniors At Bhavnagar Government Medical College

Citizens no longer need to visit transport offices repeatedly, as they can apply online and avail themselves of various services from the comfort of their homes.

According to the department, the faceless system has improved convenience, transparency, and time efficiency. Reduced human intervention has also made service delivery faster, simpler, and more effective.

Uttar Pradesh Transport Commissioner Ashutosh Niranjan said, "The department’s objective is to provide better services to citizens in the shortest possible time. Instead of visiting offices, people are increasingly availing themselves of services online. It is a major achievement of the department under the state’s digital governance initiatives."