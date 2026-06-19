6 Senior Doctors Suspended Over Ragging Of Juniors At Bhavnagar Government Medical College

Six senior doctors have been suspended for allegedly ragging junior students at the Government Medical College in Bhavnagar after an inquiry by the institution’s Anti-Ragging Committee found them guilty.

The disciplinary action follows an extensive investigation launched after complaints of ragging surfaced. The committee conducted an 8.5-hour marathon meeting to examine the allegations, scrutinising the cases of 13 medical students and recording statements from 13 third-year resident (R3) doctors as well as five to six members of the faculty and support staff.

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Based on the findings, the committee held six senior doctors responsible for ragging and ordered strict action in accordance with the National Medical Commission’s anti-ragging regulations and directions issued by Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya.

The college administration has directed all six to vacate their hostel accommodation immediately. One of the accused has been debarred from all academic, clinical, research and other college activities for two years, while three have been suspended for one year and two others for six months.

The punished doctors will not be allowed to participate in any academic, clinical or research-related activities during their suspension period.

Reacting to the incident, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya reiterated that the state government follows a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging and said such “anti-social, inhuman and indisciplined acts” would not be tolerated in any medical college. He stressed that the government remains committed to ensuring student safety, dignity and a healthy academic environment.