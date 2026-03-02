Festival Economy’ Emerges As An Economic Engine In Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: The nature of festival celebrations in Uttar Pradesh has changed over the past 9 years. With strengthened law and order, administrative preparedness and increased political involvement, the scope of cultural events during major festivals has expanded significantly.

This has a direct impact on the state’s local economy. The changed scenario over 9 years, driven by the efforts of the Yogi government, has given rise to a Festival Economy in the state. Through this, not only at the state level but also at the local level, business activity in markets has multiplied several times.

A robust law and order system under the Yogi government has been a decisive factor in accelerating the Festival Economy in Uttar Pradesh. Special security plans are implemented from the state to the district level during major festivals. In sensitive districts and religious towns, additional police and PAC forces are deployed, while women’s safety squads and riot control units remain actively present.

Real-time monitoring through drones, extensive CCTV coverage in major markets and event venues, and 24×7 surveillance through Integrated Control Rooms have been ensured. Pre-determined traffic diversion plans and additional public transport services are also implemented.

According to the administration and trader organizations, the improved security environment has had a direct positive impact on markets. During occasions such as Holi, Deepawali and Navratri, many major markets have recorded 30 to 50 percent higher footfall compared to normal days.

Officials believe that reliable law and order has not only enabled people to celebrate festivals freely but has also created an atmosphere of confidence in trade and the service sector, turning festivals into a strong driver of economic activity.

Office bearers of trade associations state that the scope of market activities during festivals has clearly expanded over the past 9 years. On major occasions such as Deepawali, Holi and Navratri, retail markets have recorded several times higher business compared to normal days.

Demand has consistently risen in sectors including textiles, electronics, automobiles, jewellery, sweets, decorative items and puja products. Trade organizations claim that organized management and improved law and order have strengthened consumer confidence, resulting in robust sales figures.

The expansion of cultural celebrations during festivals has also impacted tourism and the service sector. In cities such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Mathura, hotel occupancy rates have recorded significant increases during major events. Transport services, tour operators, taxis, e-rickshaws and food businesses have also witnessed a surge.

According to local administrations, the number of devotees and tourists has steadily increased due to well-organized and secure events, generating both temporary and permanent employment opportunities. Officials believe that strict law and order, administrative coordination and the planned expansion of festivals have transformed these events from mere cultural programs into powerful instruments of economic activity in the state.

The expanded scale of festivals has had a visible impact on traditional artisans. During Deepotsav in Ayodhya, the demand for lakhs of diyas provided large-scale orders to potters from nearby districts. In several places, arrangements were made through the administration and voluntary organizations to procure directly from local potters, leading to a significant increase in their incomes.

Similarly, during Dev Deepawali in Varanasi and Magh Mela in Prayagraj, there was a sharp rise in sales of handicrafts, puja materials and traditional decorative items.

During Holi in Mathura-Vrindavan, business related to gulal, traditional attire and religious gift items increased substantially. During Navratri and Durga Puja, idol makers, pandal constructors, and businesses associated with lighting and sound systems received large-scale work. In many districts, initiatives to prioritize local artists and craftsmen strengthened regional employment.

Women Self Help Groups also converted these opportunities into sources of income. During Deepawali, they produced diyas and candles; during Navratri, they undertook prasad packaging; during Holi, they prepared herbal gulal, papad, chips and other traditional food products; and they created festival-based gift packs.

Through stalls in urban markets and government fairs, the groups recorded notable sales. Direct access of rural products to consumers has provided a stable market base to cottage industries.

Over the past 9 years, several religious and cultural events in the state that were earlier limited in scale have now expanded to the state level. Besides Deepotsav in Ayodhya and Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, Rangbhari Ekadashi is now organized on a large scale with enhanced security and arrangements.

Similarly, in view of the increasing number of devotees during Krishna Janmotsav in Mathura-Vrindavan, comprehensive management systems have been implemented. The format of Shravan Melas and the Kanwar Yatra has also changed.

Ganesh Mahotsav, which was earlier limited mainly to local levels, has now emerged as a large cultural event in many cities. The scope of pandal construction, idol making, lighting and cultural programs has expanded. In addition, events such as Ramotsav, Krishnotsav, Buddha Mahotsav, Mahashivratri Melas and Chitrakoot Deep Mahotsav have been promoted in an organized manner.

Officials state that linking these events to the tourism calendar and expanding basic facilities has led to an increase in the number of domestic and international tourists. This has directly benefited local markets, hotels, transport and the service sector.

In recent years, the participation of public representatives in festival organization has increased significantly. Under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly and local body representatives have coordinated with organizing committees and regularly reviewed preparations. They have played an active role in ensuring arrangements related to lighting, road repairs, cleanliness, drinking water, barricading and availability of local resources.

Coordination with local administrations has improved advance preparedness in several events, reducing disorder and expanding the scale of programs. The involvement of public representatives has given these events a more structured and accountable format.

Economic experts assess that cultural events associated with festivals have now become major contributors to seasonal economic surges in the state. Along with retail trade, tent houses, sound systems, lighting, decoration, security services, transport and the temporary labour market generate large-scale employment.

During festivals, short-term job opportunities increase, while sectors such as hotels, food services and transport receive direct benefits. Officials state that strong law and order and administrative coordination have ensured that these events are not confined to cultural programs alone but have evolved into an important medium of organized economic activity in the state.