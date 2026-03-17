Face Recognition System Brings Major Progress In The Distribution Of Supplementary Nutrition At Anganwadi Centers

Positive results are emerging from the implementation of the Face Recognition System (FRS), introduced to make the distribution of supplementary nutrition at Anganwadi centers more transparent and effective in the state. | FP Photo

Lucknow: Positive results are emerging from the implementation of the Face Recognition System (FRS), introduced to make the distribution of supplementary nutrition at Anganwadi centers more transparent and effective in the state. In February, out of nearly 1 crore beneficiaries in the state, 81 lakh received supplementary nutrition through this digital system.

As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, distribution of nutrition through FRS has been officially recognized in the state. Officials of the Department of Child Development Services and Nutrition stated that the target of 100% distribution through FRS will soon be achieved. Under Yogi government, not only has transparency increased, but it has also ensured that nutrition benefits reach genuine beneficiaries.

There are nearly 1 crore beneficiaries of supplementary nutrition in the state. These mainly include children aged six months to three years, pregnant women, and lactating mothers. Anganwadi workers rapidly adopted the digital system and ensured delivery of nutrition to about 81% of beneficiaries in February.

Thus, around 81 lakh beneficiaries received supplementary nutrition through the face recognition system during the month. According to the department, this achievement reflects effective implementation of nutrition schemes.

The state government is continuously expanding the scope of nutrition schemes. In this direction, supplementary nutrition is also being provided to adolescent girls in eight districts.

According to departmental officials, progress in distribution through the Facial Recognition System in the current month is also satisfactory, and it is expected that the percentage of beneficiaries reached in March will be even higher than in February. With digital monitoring and technology-based systems, the implementation of nutrition schemes is becoming increasingly effective.