Daughters To Be Honoured In Baghpat On The First Day Of Navratri, ‘Nanhi Kali’ To Gain Recognition

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: In line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a unique example of honoring and empowering daughters will be witnessed in Baghpat on the first day of Navratri. Six-time boxing world champion Mary Kom will attend the ‘Nanhi Kali’ program and felicitate young girls.

At the heart of this initiative is the ‘Nanhi Kali’ doll, made from recycled plastic by rural women. Through this effort, campaigns such as ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, environmental conservation, and women’s self-reliance will receive a significant boost.

Celebrating Nari Shakti during Navratri, strengthening the government’s vision. Navratri is being observed as a celebration of women’s strength, and the ‘Nanhi Kali’ initiative directly aligns with the goal of honoring and empowering daughters.

The program will further strengthen campaigns like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Mission Shakti under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Baghpat District Magistrate Asmita Lal stated that the uniqueness of these dolls lies in the use of fine fiber made from discarded plastic bottles instead of cotton or sponge. This not only addresses the issue of plastic waste but also embodies the idea of “ 'wealth from waste.'

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The ‘Nanhi Kali’ dolls are being crafted by rural women using fabric scraps and recycled materials. This initiative is not only providing employment but also making them self-reliant. It also reinforces the ‘Vocal for Local’ vision.

The presence of Mary Kom at the event will serve as a great source of inspiration, especially for young girls. She will encourage them to pursue sports and achieve their dreams.

Initiated under the ‘Zero Waste’ vision of District Magistrate Asmita Lal, this effort is set to give Baghpat a new identity.

The ‘Nanhi Kali’ doll is no longer just a toy but has become a symbol of environmental awareness, cultural values, and women’s empowerment.