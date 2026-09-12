'Every Child Should Read And Imbibe The Lessons Of PM Modi’s Book ‘Exam Warriors’: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Every child should read and imbibe the lessons of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book ‘Exam Warriors’. It would be unjust to say that the youth do not read books. We needed to arrange to take the books to them. The adverse consequences of confining Knowledge to a narrow sphere must be borne by both society and the nation. 10 years ago, Uttar Pradesh had been placed in the category of ‘BIMARU’ states. The youth of UP faced a crisis of identity, and citizens used to avoid disclosing their identity. As a result of these efforts, the state's picture has changed today. The digital era has reduced the distance between cities and villages."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the youth after inaugurating the 5th Gomti Book Festival-2026 at Lucknow University on Saturday. Before this, he visited the exhibition set up on the university campus. The CM distributed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book ‘Exam Warriors’ to the children present there.

He stated, "Every child should read and imbibe this book. It is useful not only for school students but also for every youth and citizen. Every person has to go through some examination in life. Sometimes for a degree, sometimes for a certificate course, and sometimes in various circumstances of life. When a person’s courage begins to falter during difficult times, ‘Exam Warriors’ can become a source of strength and guidance. The faces of the children who received the book from the CM lit up with joy."

The Chief Minister also posed for photographs with girl students.

The Chief Minister informed, “It is not entirely correct to say that the youth have moved away from books or are wasting their time on social media. That would be an injustice to the youth. We need to arrange to take the books to them. When Yuvraj Malik first proposed organizing a book festival in Lucknow, I discussed it with the then Additional Chief Secretary Avanish Awasthi. I spoke about encouraging it. Following this, the book festival began in Lucknow. When it produced good results, I also suggested organizing a book festival in Gorakhpur. More people reached there than in Lucknow, and more books were sold. This completely proved wrong the perception that today’s youth do not read books.”

He said, "Just like an individual, society and the nation also become sick when their capacity begins to diminish, and they start distancing themselves from their heritage. Earlier, an attempt was made to confine India’s ancient knowledge tradition within narrow confines, and we bore the consequences. The land of Uttar Pradesh has been an important center of the Indian knowledge tradition."

He further added that in Naimisharanya, around 70 kilometers from Lucknow, sages carried forward the tradition of contemplation and Knowledge. Kashi has been a land of Knowledge and dialogue. In Shukrteerth, in Muzaffarnagar, the tradition of the first narration of the Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran is associated with around 5,000 years ago.

CM Yogi said, "The book festival provides a platform to youth, students, writers, and publishers. Here, young people can explore informative, entertaining, and interesting books and learn more about them. During the Gomti Book Festival-2026, which will continue for the next 9 days, there will be an opportunity, along with book releases, to interact with authors and understand their creative journeys."

He added that autobiographies can help readers understand the life struggles of great personalities. The research and journeys of scientists can be understood through books. It can help take creativity forward and give life a new direction.

Referring to the Indian tradition of sages, the Chief Minister stated, "Knowledge should not be limited. Our tradition has advocated keeping the doors open so Knowledge can come from all directions. Merely going to school, college or university and studying the curriculum does not make a person completely knowledgeable. To understand society, the country and the world, it is necessary to become familiar with different subjects and ideas."

He said, India’s knowledge tradition progressed beyond Shruti and Smriti through scriptures, manuscripts, copper plates and various records, passing from generation to generation. Lucknow is an old land of literature, and many litterateurs from here have guided the country and society through their timeless works.

The Chief Minister said the digital era has reduced the distance between villages and cities. Citing the example of gram secretariats, he said, "Earlier, the village pradhan used to run the affairs of the village from his home. The government developed the system of gram secretariats and did not merely make arrangements for the pradhan and gram panchayat officer to sit there, but also created conference rooms and digital libraries for villagers."

He informed, "Libraries have been established in 57,600 gram panchayats across the state. The National Book Trust has made its books available there. Earlier governments did not provide a platform for youth and rural people, and their language about them contributed to the underutilization of their talent. Once facilities are provided, the same youth and rural people are demonstrating their capabilities better."

Referring to the schools under the Basic and Secondary Education Council, the Chief Minister said, "Earlier, the condition of these schools was such that their buildings and arrangements appeared dilapidated. When the governments themselves were dilapidated, it was natural for the system to be dilapidated. Through Operation Kayakalp, the face of schools in the state was changed. Buildings were constructed, and smart class facilities were provided."

Citing Chitrakoot, the CM said that when he went there, the situation was extremely poor. When he returned a year later, a Class 3 girl student at a school demonstrated how to operate a digital library and also displayed curriculum-related material. Earlier, there were no facilities, so the girl could not demonstrate her capabilities. After receiving the facilities, the same girl is confidently displaying her talent.

The Chief Minister appealed to the youth to develop the habit of buying and reading books according to their needs. He said, “Whenever there is an opportunity to buy a book, along with curriculum books, priority should also be given to books that develop creativity and positive thinking. A good literary work, religious scripture, autobiography of a great personality or a book related to the research of a scientist can inspire a person throughout life.”

The CM appealed to the youth to build their own ‘book bank’ and said, “The habit of reading books in free time can give a new direction to life. No destination is difficult. The youth have to prepare their own path, and book fairs can prove to be an important platform in creating this path.”

Expressing gratitude to the organizers, the National Book Trust and supporting institutions for organizing the Gomti Book Festival, the Chief Minister said, “The book fair should not be limited only to Lucknow, but there is a need to take it widely to other places in the state. The Uttar Pradesh government will fully cooperate with this. The state government is the biggest buyer of books of the National Book Trust. Work is underway to provide libraries in villages, schools, colleges and universities. This is the need of the hour, and there is a need to make this tradition of Knowledge even more widespread.”

On this occasion, National Book Trust Chairman Prof. Milind Marathe welcomed the Chief Minister by presenting him with a shawl and a book. The program also screened a short film based on the journey and memorable moments of previous editions of the Gomti Book Festival, which the Chief Minister and other guests watched. Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi, Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh, Lucknow University Vice-Chancellor Prof. JP Saini, National Book Trust Chairman Prof. Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Director Yuvraj Malik, along with writers, publishers, and a large number of students, attended the ceremony.