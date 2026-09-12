BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi’s Top Quotes On Global South, BRICS’ Future And India’s Chairship

PM Modi |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday formally opened the BRICS Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, welcoming world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, to the two-day gathering.

Addressing the opening session, PM Modi highlighted India’s “people-centric and humanity-first approach” during its BRICS chairship, stressing resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability as the key priorities of its agenda.

During his address, PM Modi also spoke about the future of BRICS, the growing role of the Global South in shaping the global order and the need for greater continuity in the grouping’s functioning. He outlined India’s vision for a stronger and more effective BRICS as the bloc marks its 20th anniversary.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s address:

PM Modi calls for a new and ambitious BRICS agenda for the next 20 years, stressing the need to maintain institutional momentum. |

PM Modi proposes a BRICS continuity and implementation mechanism to ensure follow-up on decisions and initiatives through the Troika |

PM Modi says the Global South must become a rule-shaper and have a greater role in global decision-making. |

PM Modi highlights India’s people-centric and humanity-first approach during its BRICS chairship, with resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability as key priorities. |

PM Modi describes the BRICS Summit as a historic milestone as the grouping marks its 20th anniversary, calling it a phase of greater maturity and responsibility. |

Meanwhile, in a significant diplomatic breakthrough, BRICS nations have reached a consensus on a Joint Statement after marathon negotiations that continued until 4 pm on Saturday.

India-China bilateral talks

Besides, PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a bilateral meeting, emphasised the need to prevent differences between India and China from turning into disputes.

PM Modi stressed that peace and tranquillity in the border areas remain an essential basis for the continued development of bilateral relations. He underscored the need for both sides to observe existing agreements and understandings on border-related issues.

Xi calls for strategic perspective

Xi Jinping said China and India should view their bilateral ties from a strategic perspective, keeping in mind the long-term development of relations.

“China-India relations have developed, with both sides keeping in mind the long-term development of bilateral relations from a strategic perspective,” Xi said.