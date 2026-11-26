Evernex establishes its India headquarters in Hyderabad, plans to triple revenue and double its workforce | X

Noida, November 26, 2026: Global third-party maintenance and IT services provider Evernex has established its India headquarters in Hyderabad, marking a major step in expanding its presence in the country's rapidly growing technology and data centre market.

The company, which operates in more than 160 countries with over 40 years of industry experience, will offer Indian enterprises multi-vendor maintenance, IT lifecycle management, hardware support and IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) services. These solutions aim to extend equipment lifecycles, reduce IT costs and minimise electronic waste.

Evernex Eyes Threefold Revenue Growth

Evernex expects to triple its Indian revenue between the first and third years of expansion and generate multi-million-dollar revenue over the next five years. It also plans to double its workforce within three years, supported by investments in local staffing, logistics, warehousing, technical laboratories and expertise development.

Commenting on the expansion, Smail Bahieddine, Vice President, Sales Middle East & Africa, said Hyderabad would bring the company's global expertise closer to Indian customers through dedicated local teams and technical capabilities.

Debajani Bastia, Sales Director, India Market, said the new headquarters would strengthen customer and partner engagement while helping businesses maintain critical infrastructure and control technology costs.

Plans Sales Excellence Academy

The company also plans to establish a Sales Excellence Academy in India to train local talent and strengthen sales capabilities.

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India's Data Centre Capacity Expands

According to Cushman & Wakefield, India's operational data centre capacity reached 1,789 MW in the first half of 2026, compared with approximately 400 MW in 2019, highlighting the growing demand for infrastructure maintenance and lifecycle management services.

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