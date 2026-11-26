Uttar Pradesh: 183 Police Inspectors Transferred In Major Reshuffle Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Elections |

Uttar Pradesh Police has carried out a major reshuffle, transferring 183 inspectors across the state ahead of preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections. According to the transfer orders issued by Police Headquarters, 56 inspectors have been shifted out of the Lucknow Commissionerate, while 14 inspectors from Kanpur have been transferred to Lucknow.

Tenure-Based Transfers Across State

The reshuffle primarily affects inspectors who have completed three years in a district or are due to complete the stipulated tenure by May 31, 2027, during the previous four years.

Most of the 56 inspectors transferred from Lucknow have been posted to Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad commissionerates. Three inspectors — Nagesh Upadhyay, Bhanu Pratap Singh and Sunil Kumar Azad — have been assigned to the Lucknow Zone.

Other transfers include Vikram Singh to Vigilance, Arvind Kumar to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Anwar Ahmed to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The 14 inspectors arriving from Kanpur include Ravindra Srivastava, Shailendra Pratap Singh, Deenanath Mishra, Abhiman Singh, Ashok Kumar Dubey, Anand Kumar Pandey, Sabhajit Mishra, Santosh Kumar Shukla, Akhilesh Kumar, Sudhir Kumar, Subhash Singh Yadav, Bhupendra Singh Yadav, Ashok Kumar Saroj and Lalit Kumar. Meanwhile, Iqbal Haider, Brajesh Kumar and Qamar Sultana have been transferred from Kanpur to the Lucknow Zone. The orders were issued by RD Chaurasia, Superintendent of Police (Administration), following requests from police commissioners where adjustments at the zonal, district and commissionerate levels could not be completed. The large-scale exercise is part of the police department's administrative restructuring ahead of the 2027 electoral cycle.

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