'Empowered Women Secure Nation’s Future': CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Girls’ Education Gains In UP

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow, October 15, 2026: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described Maa Bhagwati in her Skandamata form as the presiding deity of affection, motherly love and nourishment. He said that the worship of Maa Skandamata conveys the sacred message that when women are healthy, educated and empowered, only then is the nation’s present secure and its future bright.

In a post on X, the CM wrote that, before 2017, previous governments were busy nurturing their own political clans instead of empowering daughters. The health of mothers and the education of girls in the state had fallen victim to gross neglect and corruption. The poor condition of hospitals, shortage of medicines and inadequate arrangements for institutional deliveries had pushed maternal and infant mortality rates to alarming levels.

The Chief Minister wrote that the double-engine government had transformed this situation over the past nine and a half years. Earlier, lakhs of girls in the state were forced to drop out of school due to a lack of basic facilities. However, over the past 9.5 years, the double-engine government has established a comprehensive framework for safety and welfare, covering every stage from a girl’s birth and education to safe motherhood.

Improvements In School Infrastructure

The Chief Minister also drew attention to the transformation since 2017. He stated that under Operation Kayakalp, the coverage of basic facilities in primary schools had increased from 36 per cent to over 96 per cent. The school dropout rate had declined from 20 per cent to less than 3 per cent. Through Atal Residential Schools, girls from workers’ families and disadvantaged sections are receiving modern, world-class residential education. The expansion of educational facilities up to Class 12 in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas is providing girls with opportunities to complete their education.

The Chief Minister said that investing in girls’ education is an investment in strengthening their confidence and the future of the state.