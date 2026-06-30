El Niño Impact Deepens Uttar Pradesh Rainfall Crisis, 56% Deficit Raises Alarm For Kharif Crops | File Pic

Lucknow, June 30: Uttar Pradesh is facing a worrying monsoon shortfall, with rainfall across the state recorded at 56 per cent below normal so far this season, raising concerns over Kharif crop sowing, water availability and farm productivity. The prolonged dry spell has prompted the state agriculture department to issue a special advisory urging farmers to adopt precautionary measures until widespread rainfall arrives.

According to weather officials, the delayed advance of the southwest monsoon and uneven rainfall distribution have left several districts struggling with moisture stress. While eastern parts of the state have witnessed scattered showers, large areas in central and western Uttar Pradesh continue to experience a significant rainfall deficit, affecting sowing of paddy, maize and pulses.

Farmers Advised Precautionary Steps

Agriculture experts have advised farmers to avoid sowing in dry fields, conserve available soil moisture and make efficient use of irrigation wherever possible. They have also recommended using short-duration crop varieties if monsoon rains remain delayed.

Farmers have been asked to monitor official weather forecasts before taking major agricultural decisions.

Read Also IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Uttar Pradesh As Monsoon Activity Intensifies

IMD Forecasts Relief

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that monsoon activity is expected to strengthen over Uttar Pradesh in the coming days, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds and moderate to heavy rainfall to several districts.

Improved rainfall during early July is expected to provide much-needed relief to farmers and help accelerate Kharif sowing operations.

Wider National Trend

The rainfall deficit in Uttar Pradesh mirrors a broader national trend. India has recorded one of its driest Junes in over a decade, with monsoon rainfall nearly 40 per cent below the long-term average, delaying crop planting across several states and increasing concerns over agricultural output if rainfall does not improve soon.