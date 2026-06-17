IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Uttar Pradesh As Monsoon Activity Intensifies | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for several districts of Uttar Pradesh as pre-monsoon activity intensifies and the southwest monsoon advances steadily towards the state. The department has warned of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning strikes and hailstorms in many areas over the next few days. Wind speeds are expected to reach between 60 and 70 kilometres per hour in some places, raising concerns about possible disruptions to normal life.

Major cities, including Lucknow and Varanasi, are likely to experience changing weather conditions marked by cloudy skies, intermittent rain and strong gusty winds. Meteorologists attribute the developing weather pattern to active atmospheric systems that are creating favourable conditions for widespread rainfall across northern India.

According to the IMD, both eastern and western regions of Uttar Pradesh could witness intense thunderstorm activity.

The department has advised residents to remain cautious during periods of severe weather. People have been urged to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter under trees, keep away from electric poles and follow official weather advisories. Farmers have also been advised to take necessary measures to protect standing crops from hail and strong winds.

The expected rainfall is likely to bring significant relief from the scorching summer temperatures that have gripped the state for weeks. Several districts have recorded above-normal temperatures in recent days, making the arrival of rain a welcome development for residents.

The showers are also expected to improve moisture levels in agricultural fields and support ongoing farming activities.

However, authorities have warned that sudden weather changes could lead to waterlogging, traffic congestion, power outages and disruptions in transportation. Emergency teams and local administrations have been asked to remain prepared. With monsoon conditions becoming increasingly favourable, weather experts believe Uttar Pradesh could witness more widespread rainfall activity in the coming days, signalling the gradual arrival of the rainy season.