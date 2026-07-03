'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0' Drive To Boost Plantation In Uttar Pradesh Schools | File pic

Lucknow, July 3: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is continuously taking steps to transform schools into laboratories for environmental conservation and sustainable development. In this direction, the activity calendar for the month of July has been released under ‘Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE’. The July calendar is being regarded as an important initiative towards strengthening green culture in schools and translating the objectives of Mission LiFE into action.

Focus On Healthy Lifestyle

According to the calendar, activities based on the theme ‘Adopting a Healthy Lifestyle’ will be organised throughout the month of July. Their objective is to develop among students a practical approach towards nature conservation, environmental responsibility and a sustainable lifestyle.

The calendar also places special emphasis on the participation of parents and the local community so that environmental conservation does not remain confined to schools but becomes a campaign of public participation. The Yogi government aims to instil practical values among children that will make them sensitive towards nature and responsible citizens.

Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Campaign

The most prominent activity in July will be the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0’ campaign. Under this campaign, plantation drives will be carried out in school premises, public places and other suitable locations in accordance with local conditions. Students will be made aware of the scientific, social and environmental significance of plants so that they not only plant saplings but also take a pledge to protect them.

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According to the calendar, students will be entrusted with the responsibility of caring for, watering, protecting and regularly monitoring every planted sapling. Along with this, schools will review the progress of the plants through Eco Clubs and also encourage community efforts related to environmental conservation.

Creative Activities Planned

During July, poster-making, slogan-writing, collage-making, creative writing, debates and other creative competitions will be organised. Through nature walks, students will be provided with first-hand exposure to local biodiversity, plants and natural resources. Special environmental awareness programmes will be organised on the second Saturday, and students delivering outstanding performances will also be honoured.