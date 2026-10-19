DRI Busts Major Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Attempt, Seizes 591 Kg Of Cannabis Trafficked From Nepal | X - FinMinIndia

Uttar Pradesh: In a significant crackdown on cross-border narcotics trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 591.3 kg of ganja (cannabis) in an intelligence-led operation conducted during 17–18 October 2026 in Uttar Pradesh. The operation exposed an elaborate concealment method involving specially fabricated cavities in a truck suspected to be transporting the contraband from Nepal.

Intelligence-led surveillance and interception

Acting on specific intelligence that a truck carrying ganja from Nepal would enter Uttar Pradesh through Sonauli, DRI officers at Gorakhpur launched a coordinated surveillance operation with teams at Lucknow, Patna and Varanasi. After more than four hours of sustained surveillance, the suspect vehicle was identified and intercepted on the road between Gorakhpur and Kushinagar.

👉 DRI foils major ganja trafficking attempt and seizes 591 kg cannabis smuggled from Nepal👉 Intelligence-led operation uncovers 81 packets of ganja concealed in ingenious compartments in a truck suspected to be carrying contraband from NepalRead more ➡️ https://t.co/Pt9Mcm7uNq#DRIAtWork — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) October 19, 2026

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Concealed cavities reveal 81 packets

A meticulous search of the vehicle revealed two specially engineered concealed cavities — one above the hood and another behind the driver’s seat. These compartments contained 81 packets of ganja weighing a total of 591.3 kg.

The entire consignment, along with the truck used to transport it, was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

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DRI highlights cross-border trafficking threat

This major seizure demonstrates DRI’s resolve to disrupt narcotics supply chains through intelligence-led enforcement and the detection of sophisticated concealment techniques employed by traffickers. The operation also underscores the importance of sustained vigilance against suspected cross-border drug trafficking routes.